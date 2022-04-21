Are Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Engaged?

21 April 2022, 10:31

The internet thinks Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are engaged
The internet thinks Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are engaged. Picture: Getty
The internet thinks Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are engaged – here’s where the rumours came from.

Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde have been low-key dating for over a year, but despite their private relationship their names are constantly in the headlines.

This time around, Harry and Olivia are at the centre of speculation they’re engaged after she was spotted supporting him at Coachella, where he also dedicated a song to his love.

Liam Payne Is Just As In Awe Of Harry Styles’ Coachella Performance As Us

It’s not the first time engagement rumours have swirled around the couple; in January 2021 not long after they started dating it was reported in a US gossip magazine they were set to have ‘the wedding of the year’.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating since the end of 2020
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating since the end of 2020. Picture: Getty
Olivia Wilde directed Don't Worry, Darling which Harry Styles stars in
Olivia Wilde directed Don't Worry, Darling which Harry Styles stars in. Picture: Getty

Fast forward to April 2022 and the engagement speculation has fired up again after celebrity gossip page Deux Moi posted about the couple on Instagram Stories in response to one follower asking if ‘H and O are really engaged’.

For context, while some celeb rumours turn out to be false, Deux Moi has been right on a lot of its gossip including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce and Blake Lively directing a Taylor Swift music video.

When quizzed on the Harry and Olivia engagement reports, Deux Moi responded: “I’m not stirring the pot (I swear on my beloved pets who are now over the rainbow bridge). I think there is a high probability that they are.

“But guys! I’ve been saying for literally months that they are VERY serious and no one ever wants to believe me!”

Harry Styles dedicated a song to girlfriend Olivia Wilde at Coachella
Harry Styles dedicated a song to girlfriend Olivia Wilde at Coachella. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are at the centre of engagement rumours
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are at the centre of engagement rumours. Picture: Deux Moi/Instagram

Naturally, Harry and Olivia have stayed quiet on the speculation and they’re yet to directly even address their relationship since they grew close filming Don’t Worry, Darling at the end of 2020.

Their relationship first came to light in January 2021 when they were pictured holding hands at a friend’s wedding.

The closet we’ve got to them opening up on their romance is a lyric in Harry’s song ‘As It Was’ in which he sings: “Leave America, two kids, follow her / I don’t wanna talk about who’s doin it first.”

And at Coachella on Friday 15 April he dedicated his summer bop ‘Golden’ to his lady love.

Hopefully we’ll see more glimpses of their adorbs bond at his second Coachella set.

