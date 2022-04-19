Liam Payne Is Just As In Awe Of Harry Styles’ Coachella Performance As Us

By Capital FM

Liam Payne didn’t hesitate to praise his ‘brother’ and former bandmate Harry Styles after his spellbinding set at Coachella.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Millions of people tuned in to see Harry Styles perform at Coachella for the very first time and his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne was one of them!

Of course, Liam is always the ultimate supportive pop star and he proved it once again after giving a heartwarming review of Harry’s set at the popular festival in California over the weekend.

Not only did Harry perform ‘As It Was’ for the very first time, he also premiered two new songs from his upcoming album ‘Harry’s House’ - ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Harry Styles Premieres New Song 'Boyfriends' At Coachella

Liam Payne praised Harry Styles for his incredible Coachella performance. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles took to the Coachella stage with Shania Twain. Picture: Getty

Haz was even joined by one of his idols on stage; Shania Twain, as they performed her hit ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’ together - a moment Liam gushed over during an Instagram Live.

Liam told fans: “I saw some bits of Harry’s Coachella performance and I’m so happy he got to perform with Shania.

“She really is his favourite, favourite artist, so as a bigger brother, it is nice to see that he gets to perform with those people.”

Louis Tomlinson is on his 'Walls' world tour. Picture: Getty

Proving he’s the ultimate supportive star, Liam also asked fans to let him know the dates that Harry and Louis Tomlinson were performing at their respective shows as he admitted he was eager to go and watch them live.

“Can everyone please send me the dates of Louis’ and Harry’s concerts so my team see it to make sure that I can go?” Liam asked, ”Because I definitely want to go and see [them].”

Louis is currently on his postponed world tour for his debut album 'Walls', meanwhile Harry will be hitting his UK stadium tour in a short few months, so we're sure we can expect to see Liam at both!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital