Fans Think They've Unveiled Harry Styles' Coachella Setlist

Harry Styles is making his Coachella debut in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Fans think they know what Harry Styles could be performing at Coachella as a rumoured setlist circulates online. Here's what we know so far...

Harry Styles is set to take Coachella 2022 by storm as he gears up for his debut at the iconic festival!

The 28-year-old star singer has a headline slot during both weekends of Coachella, with the festivities kicking off from April 15 - 17, and concluding April 22 - 24.

As the pop sensation descends into his HS3 era with 'Harry's House', fans are desperate to know what bops he will perform during the hotly-anticipated sets.

Everyone is expecting an incredible performance of Harry's mega-hits from his first two albums, as well as his first-ever performance of the new single 'As It Was'.

Harry Styles will be belting bops from 'Fine Line' and his debut record. Picture: Alamy

Stylers believe they have uncovered the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's setlist as a viral tweet is circulating online – here is everything we know so far about what the One Direction star has in store for Coachella...

What will Harry Styles perform at Coachella?

Fans have taken to social media to spill their theories on what Harry's headline set could be like ahead of the first iconic weekend.

Of course, we're all expecting the star to belt out his mega-hits such as 'Golden' and 'Adore You' from his critically acclaimed sophomore album 'Fine Line'.

The rumoured setlist that's making the rounds on Twitter, includes all of Styles' biggest hits – as well as some unexpected covers...

Harry Styles will be performing 'As It Was' for the first time. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

** take this with a grain of salt, as i was unable to confirm or verify any of the information below **



leaked harry styles coachella setlist (that has apparently been scrapped and reworked). pic.twitter.com/PDyKGo8NJu — 🏁 (@concertleaks) April 10, 2022

1D fans were sent into a tailspin when the viral tweet alleged that the My Policeman star will be bringing a hit of nostalgia to the stage with 'What Makes You Beautiful'.

Harry could also be covering a Fleetwood Mac song, which makes sense as he's long-term friends with music legends Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood.

The leaked tweet claims that the pop star will cap off his undoubtedly iconic set with fan-favourite anthem 'Kiwi' – could the setlist be real. Only time will tell...

Harry Styles' rumoured Coachella setlist

Golden

Carolina

As It Was

Only Angel

Ever Since New York

Two Ghosts

Falling

Sunflower

Mr. Moonshine (Fat Mattress cover)

She

Meet Me In The Hallway

Lights Up

Canyon Moon

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful

Adore You

Sign Of The Times

Go Your Own Way (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Watermelon Sugar

Kiwi

What do you want Harry to sing at Coachella?

