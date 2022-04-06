Where Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video Was Filmed

Picture: HarryStyles/YouTube

Harry Styles’ new single ‘As It Was’ had some interesting filming locations for the music video.

If you’ve been listening to Harry Styles’ new single ‘As It Was’ on repeat like us, you’ll probably have the entire song memorised back to front.

The bop is the first track from Harry’s new era and is part of his upcoming album ‘Harry’s House’, which is set to be released in May.

The former One Direction star dropped the music video for his new track on April 1st, and it’s fair to say after 40million views on YouTube in less than a week, fans already can’t get enough of Harry’s new era.

However, you may not have realised that the three filming locations used by Haz in his new music video are pretty cool places and have been the home to some other huge music titles.

Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video had some interesting filming locations. Picture: HarryStyles/YouTube

The music video opens with Harry at the Barbican estate in central London, which is home to over 4,000 people as well as the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, a library and an arts centre.

It has been the location for MI6 in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, as well as some other huge pop star's music videos including Dua Lipa’s ‘Blow Your Mind’ and of course, Harry’s former bandmate Niall Horan’s ‘Too Much To Ask’.

The huge assembly room in ‘As It Was’ is the Lindley Hall; which is an exhibition space owned by the Royal Horticultural Society - just around the corner from the Houses of Parliament.

Harry Styles filmed 'As It Was' in various locations across London. Picture: HarryStyles/YouTube

Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video shares filming locations with Niall Horan. Picture: HarryStyles/YouTube

The last filming location - and certainly not least - was formerly the old penguin pool at London Zoo!

The reason behind the unusual shape design was done in order to put the animals centre-stage - however, the penguins moved to a new space in the zoo in 2004 as they were developing a foot infection from the concrete surface.

The pool went on to house alligators for a short while but has since been empty - but I think we can all agree that Harry revived it in the most incredible way!

