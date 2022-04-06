Where Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video Was Filmed

6 April 2022, 16:29

The lowdown on the London filming locations used in Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video
The lowdown on the London filming locations used in Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video. Picture: HarryStyles/YouTube
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ new single ‘As It Was’ had some interesting filming locations for the music video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’ve been listening to Harry Styles’ new single ‘As It Was’ on repeat like us, you’ll probably have the entire song memorised back to front.

The bop is the first track from Harry’s new era and is part of his upcoming album ‘Harry’s House’, which is set to be released in May.

Every Harry Styles Film Coming Out In 2022

The former One Direction star dropped the music video for his new track on April 1st, and it’s fair to say after 40million views on YouTube in less than a week, fans already can’t get enough of Harry’s new era.

However, you may not have realised that the three filming locations used by Haz in his new music video are pretty cool places and have been the home to some other huge music titles.

Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video had some interesting filming locations
Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video had some interesting filming locations. Picture: HarryStyles/YouTube

The music video opens with Harry at the Barbican estate in central London, which is home to over 4,000 people as well as the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, a library and an arts centre.

It has been the location for MI6 in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, as well as some other huge pop star's music videos including Dua Lipa’s ‘Blow Your Mind’ and of course, Harry’s former bandmate Niall Horan’s ‘Too Much To Ask’.

The huge assembly room in ‘As It Was’ is the Lindley Hall; which is an exhibition space owned by the Royal Horticultural Society - just around the corner from the Houses of Parliament.

Harry Styles filmed 'As It Was' in various locations across London
Harry Styles filmed 'As It Was' in various locations across London. Picture: HarryStyles/YouTube
Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video shares filming locations with Niall Horan
Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video shares filming locations with Niall Horan. Picture: HarryStyles/YouTube

The last filming location - and certainly not least - was formerly the old penguin pool at London Zoo!

The reason behind the unusual shape design was done in order to put the animals centre-stage - however, the penguins moved to a new space in the zoo in 2004 as they were developing a foot infection from the concrete surface.

The pool went on to house alligators for a short while but has since been empty - but I think we can all agree that Harry revived it in the most incredible way!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside the Las Vegas chapel Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are said to have tied the knot

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding In Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian shared adorable pictures from her 'practice' wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Pictures From Secret Las Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently married

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Vegas Wedding Was 'Practice' But The Pictures Are Really Cute
Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour setlist revealed...

Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour Setlist: From Brutal To Surprise Cover Songs

Music

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Kris Jenner has been given the ultimate makeover for her hair and we're obsessed

Kris Jenner Undergoes Huge Transformation As She Ditches Pixie Haircut

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star