13 January 2022, 11:50
Here’s everything you need to know about Coachella 2022 including the line-up, headliners, date and more as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West join the festival.
Coachella is returning with a bang this April after multiple cancellations due to COVID-19.
A star-studded line-up has just been announced, with huge headline acts Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West.
This comes after Travis Scott was reportedly set to headline one of the days, but got removed from the bill following the Astroworld tragedy, which saw 10 people die at the rapper’s festival.
Coachella is only a few short months away - here’s the lowdown on when the festival will be taking place and the full line-up…
Coachella is set to run across two weekends; April 15-17 and April 22-24.
The festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Following an array of rumours, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West will be headlining Coachella 2022.
This will be Harry’s debut Coachella performance, while the festival will also mark a special point in Billie’s career as she will become the youngest-ever headliner at Coachella following her massively popular performance at the festival in 2019.
Kanye previously headlined the festival back in 2011, but has since returned as a guest performer at The Weeknd’s 2015 set as well as Kid Cudi’s 2019 set.
Swedish House Mafia will also be joining the festival line-up after teasing their return.
Here’s a look at some of the line-up for each day, which will be the same for both weekends:
Friday:
Saturday:
Sunday:
Check the full line-up below...
