Your Guide To Coachella 2022 As Harry Styles, Billie Eilish & Kanye West Headline

13 January 2022, 11:50

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish & Kanye West are set to headline Coachella 2022
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish & Kanye West are set to headline Coachella 2022. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s everything you need to know about Coachella 2022 including the line-up, headliners, date and more as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West join the festival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coachella is returning with a bang this April after multiple cancellations due to COVID-19.

A star-studded line-up has just been announced, with huge headline acts Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West.

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

This comes after Travis Scott was reportedly set to headline one of the days, but got removed from the bill following the Astroworld tragedy, which saw 10 people die at the rapper’s festival.

Coachella is only a few short months away - here’s the lowdown on when the festival will be taking place and the full line-up…

Harry Styles has been announced as the Friday headliner at Coachella
Harry Styles has been announced as the Friday headliner at Coachella. Picture: Getty
Kanye West is set to close Coachella on both weekends
Kanye West is set to close Coachella on both weekends. Picture: Alamy

When is Coachella 2022?

Coachella is set to run across two weekends; April 15-17 and April 22-24.

The festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Billie Eilish is set to be the youngest-ever headliner at Coachella
Billie Eilish is set to be the youngest-ever headliner at Coachella. Picture: Alamy
Travis Scott was removed from the Coachella line-up following the Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott was removed from the Coachella line-up following the Astroworld tragedy. Picture: Getty

Coachella 2022 line-up and who’s headlining?

Following an array of rumours, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West will be headlining Coachella 2022.

This will be Harry’s debut Coachella performance, while the festival will also mark a special point in Billie’s career as she will become the youngest-ever headliner at Coachella following her massively popular performance at the festival in 2019.

Kanye previously headlined the festival back in 2011, but has since returned as a guest performer at The Weeknd’s 2015 set as well as Kid Cudi’s 2019 set.

Swedish House Mafia will also be joining the festival line-up after teasing their return.

Doja Cat will perform at Coachella 2022
Doja Cat will perform at Coachella 2022. Picture: Alamy

Here’s a look at some of the line-up for each day, which will be the same for both weekends:

Friday:

  • Harry Styles
  • Lil Baby
  • Daniel Caesar
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Big Sean
  • Snoh Aalegra
  • Pink Sweat$
  • Carly Rae Jepsen

Saturday:

  • Billie Eilish
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Disclosure
  • 21 Savage
  • Given
  • Anitta
  • Conan Gray
  • BROCKHAMPTON

Sunday:

  • Kanye West
  • Doja Cat
  • Ari Lennox
  • Karol G
  • FINNEAS
  • Dave
  • Jessie Reyez
  • Fred Again
  • Duck Sauce

Check the full line-up below...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Does Liberty Poole have a boyfriend?

Does Liberty Poole Have A Boyfriend? The Lowdown On Her Dating Life

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Liberty Poole?

Love Island 2021 Liberty Poole: Age, Job and Instagram Revealed

Who is Shimon Hayut from the Tinder Swindler and where is he now?

The Tinder Swindler: Who Is Shimon Hayut & What Did He Do?

Hugo rapped up a storm on Tik Tok...

Love Island's Hugo Hammond Divides Fans With Tik Tok Rap

Love Island

Who are the members in the Hype House in LA?

Who Are The Members Of The Hype House In The New Netflix Show?

Did Jake reference Taylor Swift's 'Red' era?

Taylor Swift Fans Are Losing It Over Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Red' Moment

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star