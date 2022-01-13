Your Guide To Coachella 2022 As Harry Styles, Billie Eilish & Kanye West Headline

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish & Kanye West are set to headline Coachella 2022. Picture: Alamy

Here’s everything you need to know about Coachella 2022 including the line-up, headliners, date and more as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West join the festival.

Coachella is returning with a bang this April after multiple cancellations due to COVID-19.

A star-studded line-up has just been announced, with huge headline acts Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West.

This comes after Travis Scott was reportedly set to headline one of the days, but got removed from the bill following the Astroworld tragedy, which saw 10 people die at the rapper’s festival.

Coachella is only a few short months away - here’s the lowdown on when the festival will be taking place and the full line-up…

Harry Styles has been announced as the Friday headliner at Coachella. Picture: Getty

Kanye West is set to close Coachella on both weekends. Picture: Alamy

When is Coachella 2022?

Coachella is set to run across two weekends; April 15-17 and April 22-24.

The festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Billie Eilish is set to be the youngest-ever headliner at Coachella. Picture: Alamy

Travis Scott was removed from the Coachella line-up following the Astroworld tragedy. Picture: Getty

Coachella 2022 line-up and who’s headlining?

Following an array of rumours, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West will be headlining Coachella 2022.

This will be Harry’s debut Coachella performance, while the festival will also mark a special point in Billie’s career as she will become the youngest-ever headliner at Coachella following her massively popular performance at the festival in 2019.

Kanye previously headlined the festival back in 2011, but has since returned as a guest performer at The Weeknd’s 2015 set as well as Kid Cudi’s 2019 set.

Swedish House Mafia will also be joining the festival line-up after teasing their return.

Doja Cat will perform at Coachella 2022. Picture: Alamy

Here’s a look at some of the line-up for each day, which will be the same for both weekends:

Friday:

Harry Styles

Lil Baby

Daniel Caesar

Phoebe Bridgers

Big Sean

Snoh Aalegra

Pink Sweat$

Carly Rae Jepsen

Saturday:

Billie Eilish

Megan Thee Stallion

Disclosure

21 Savage

Given

Anitta

Conan Gray

BROCKHAMPTON

Sunday:

Kanye West

Doja Cat

Ari Lennox

Karol G

FINNEAS

Dave

Jessie Reyez

Fred Again

Duck Sauce

Check the full line-up below...

