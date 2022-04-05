Why Has Kanye West Pulled Out Of Coachella?

Kanye West will no longer be performing at Coachella. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Kanye West has pulled out of his headlining set at Coachella 2022 less than two weeks before the festival following his 'concerning behaviour'.

Kanye West has reportedly pulled out of Coachella just 11 days before the festival is due to unfold.

The ‘Donda’ musician was scheduled to headline both closing nights of the two-weekend event which will take place from April 15 - 17 and April 22 - 24.

A source confirmed Kanye’s cancellation to Variety on Monday (April 4), however, the exact reason for the abrupt change has not been made clear.

Rumours are whirring that the rapper's recent concerning behaviour could be behind the last-minute switch-up to the festival's line-up.

Kanye dropped out of the festival 11 days before it began. Picture: Getty

The publication’s insider alleged that the 44-year-old musician had not rehearsed or prepared for his headline slot at the Californian festival.

News of the Coachella cancellation comes after Kanye's appearance at the GRAMMYs was banned, which occurred on Sunday April 3.

The Recording Academy revealed to Variety that they made the decision to bar the ‘Stronger’ singer from the event following his 'concerning online behaviour’.

Kanye West 'hadn't rehearsed' for his festival appearance. Picture: Alamy

Kanye West last performed a full Coachella set in 2011. Picture: Getty

In March, Instagram suspended his account for 24 hours for violating their policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

In recent months Kanye has posted a slew of erratic posts to social media, many of which took aim at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye used a racial slur in a now-deleted post directed at Trevor Noah after the comedian called the rapper’s online harassment “terrifying to watch” – this ultimately led to the temporary suspension.

Ye headlined the festival in 2011 and pulled out from a slot in the 2020 instalment, which was ultimately cancelled due to the pandemic.

West did appear as a surprise act during a set by The Weeknd in 2015 and in 2019 he performed with Kid Cudi as well as holding his Sunday Service at the festival.

Kanye and his team are yet to comment on his axed Coachella headline set.

