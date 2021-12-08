Travis Scott Denies Liability For Astroworld Tragedy As He Requests To Dismiss Lawsuit

Travis Scott has responded to a lawsuit filed against him following the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis Scott has filed requests to be dismissed from multiple lawsuits levelled against him following the Astroworld tragedy, which saw 10 people lose their lives.

The ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper has been named in most of the nearly 300 lawsuits filed in Harris County after the multiple deaths and injuries which took place at his festival last month.

However, Travis has now denied all the allegations set against him in 11 different lawsuits, with a representative for the rapper saying that he ‘is not legally liable’ for the tragedy, according to Rolling Stone.

Travis Scott has denied the allegations set against him following the Astroworld tragedy. Picture: Alamy

Travis Scott has reportedly been sued for $2billion. Picture: Getty

His representative went on to say that Travis will likely file more dismissal requests.

This update comes after Live Nation and its subsidiary ScoreMore, Astroworld’s promoters, denied all the allegations set against them.

Information is still being gathered by Houston Police Department and claimants’ attorneys as part of the investigations into what went wrong at the festival, which will help them to reach a conclusion about who is most culpable.

Travis Scott has filed requests to be dismissed from multiple Astroworld lawsuits. Picture: Alamy

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner will welcome their second baby in Spring 2022. Picture: Alamy

This comes after it was reported that a US attorney filed a $2billion (£1.49billion) lawsuit against Travis, Drake, Live Nation and others over the Astroworld tragedy.

In light of the tragic events that took place at the festival, the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner offered to cover funeral costs for the victims who lost their lives.

However, half of the bereaved families have rejected Travis’ offer, including the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who is believed to be the youngest victim of the tragedy.

