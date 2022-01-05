Who Is Replacing Travis Scott At Coachella? All The Potential Headliners From Billie Eilish To Harry Styles

Travis Scott was removed from the lineup at Coachella 2022, but who will replace him?

Travis Scott was removed from the 2022 Coachella line-up, where he was scheduled to be the headliner alongside Rage Against The Machine.

The rapper was taken off the line-up in December following the Astroworld tragedy, which took place the month before.

There have been a string of rumours circulating about who will be replacing the ‘Sicko Mode’ artist at the festival, including Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and Harry Styles.

But who will replace Travis Scott at Coachella 2022?

Here’s what we know so far…

Travis Scott was removed as the Coachella 2022 headliner
Travis Scott was removed as the Coachella 2022 headliner. Picture: Alamy
There have been rumours that Billie Eilish will replace Travis Scott at Coachella
There have been rumours that Billie Eilish will replace Travis Scott at Coachella. Picture: @billieeilish/Instagram

Who will replace Travis Scott at Coachella 2022?

Coachella is yet to officially confirm Travis Scott’s replacement for the 2022 event.

According to a number of reports, however, the festival is said to be announcing not one, but two replacements to join the line-up as headliners.

Coachella sparked rumours that Swedish House Mafia would be announced as one of the headliners after they posted a snap of the trio on Instagram.

The music group seemingly went on to confirm the rumours after sharing a clip of a jacket being made, which read: "Swedish House Mafia Live Coachella 2022.”

Will Harry Styles headline Coachella 2022?
Will Harry Styles headline Coachella 2022? Picture: Alamy

There has also been speculation in the rumour mill that Taylor Swift or Cardi B could be the third headliner.

Heavier rumours have been surrounding Billie Eilish, who some sources have claimed is taking to the stage for Coachella 2022.

Celeb gossip page Deuxmoi on Instagram also shared a post which claimed that Billie is set to be the third headliner after Harry Styles was asked but ‘couldn’t commit because of scheduling conflicts’.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more information about the Coachella announcements!

