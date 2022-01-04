A Photo Of Harry Styles Doing Karaoke Just Broke The Internet

4 January 2022

Harry Styles has already become our fave mood for 2022.

Harry Styles has sent fans into meltdown and we’re not even a week into the New Year!

A photo of the former One Direction star doing karaoke has gone viral, making us all extremely jealous that we weren’t there to witness it.

Olivia Wilde Addresses Harry Styles Relationship For The First Time

Judging by fan reactions online, the snap appears to be a new photo, which sits nicely alongside the many other pictures of Harry bossing karaoke.

In the snap, the My Policeman actor can be seen engrossed in his performance and holding his mic while wearing a white and navy pinstripe shirt.

A new photo of Harry Styles doing karaoke has gone viral
A new photo of Harry Styles doing karaoke has gone viral. Picture: Alamy

Wondering what he’s singing? Join the club!

It’s fair to say fans couldn’t get enough of the photo, with one taking to Twitter to theorise that the snap was taken on New Year’s Eve and could hint at a new album coming soon.

They wrote: “LISTEN: we got karaoke harry nye 2019 and that year we got HS2 now this year we got nye karaoke harry again which means HS3 at midnight.”

“Drunk Harry Styles singing karaoke supremacy,” simply added another.

Another tweet read: “Harry Styles doing karaoke? 2022 SAVED.”

“Just obsessed with Harry Styles singing karaoke,” wrote a third - and we agree!

