Is Harry Styles Releasing A New Song?

Fans already want new music from Harry Styles. Picture: PA

By Capital FM

Is Harry Styles releasing a new song? Here’s everything we know about the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star’s new music.

Harry Styles fans have been anticipating new music from the ‘Adore You’ star since ‘Fine Line’ was released back in December 2019, and a new bop is wanted now more than ever!

In recent months, the One Direction star shared the music videos for his bangers, ‘Golden’ and ‘Treat People With Kindness’, but let’s face it, you can never have enough Hazza content!

Harry Styles's Amazing Gesture While Appearing On SNL With One Direction Revealed

So, is Harry releasing a new song? Here’s what we know...

Harry Styles fans want new music from their idol. Picture: Twitter

Is Harry Styles releasing a new song?

As of now, there’s been no updates about new music from the ‘Falling’ singer, but fans are definitely hopeful!

Some people have taken to Twitter to get creative about potential new tunes coming out.

In true Directioner style, one fan resurfaced a tweet by the 26-year-old, which read: “I really like Mango,” from 2013, and said what we were all thinking.

Harry Styles released 'Fine Line' in December 2019. Picture: Twitter

The account - @ESNY01_ - tweeted: “New song title?” and honestly, with Harry’s love of fruit lyrics, it’s genius!

However, it’s clear some fans are counting the days since he dropped his last album and are feeling like a new track is a lifetime away.

One person tweeted: “’Once covid is over’ is starting to sound like ‘when harry styles releases a new song’,” and honestly, we felt that.

When speaking during various interviews in 2020, the pop star revealed that he had been working on new music in quarantine, so we’re hoping he’s been using his free time to bless our ears with some new tracks at some point this year!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & TV News