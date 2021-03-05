David Dawson Set To Star Opposite Harry Styles In My Policeman

5 March 2021, 10:50

David Dawson and Harry Styles' characters will be caught in a love affair.
David Dawson and Harry Styles' characters will be caught in a love affair. Picture: PA/Getty

David Dawson has been cast as Patrick in My Policeman, alongside Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The cast of My Policeman has reportedly been confirmed, with David Dawson set to star opposite Harry Styles in the upcoming movie.

According to a reporter at the Daily Mail, 38-year-old David is set to play the role of Patrick Hazelwood, who is Harry’s character - Tom Burgess’s lover.

Don’t Worry Darling: Release Date, Trailers, Cast And All The Latest News

The movie adaptation of the book of the same name is set in the 1950s and follows the story of married couple Tom and Marion, who is played by Emma Corrin, as Tom falls in love with a man named Patrick, which becomes a love affair that would’ve been considered unacceptable in that era.

According to the same reporter, the role of an older Tom has also been cast, as Linus Roache is set to play an older version of the former One Direction star’s character.

David Dawson will play Patrick in My Policeman.
David Dawson will play Patrick in My Policeman. Picture: PA

This comes after it was rumoured that the role of Patrick could’ve gone to Normal People actor, Paul Mescal.

However, going off the novel, Patrick’s character has been written as a man older than Tom, leaving fans to speculate if the Irish actor would’ve been fitting in the role as he is two years younger than Haz.

Filming in and around London and the south-east coast is set to begin from April 12.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the newly-announced lineup, with one writing about David: “He actually looks v similar to how I imagined Patrick when I read it [sic].”

Linus Roache has been cast to play an older version of Harry Styles' character.
Linus Roache has been cast to play an older version of Harry Styles' character. Picture: PA
Harry Styles is set to play Tom, who is married to Emma Corrin's character, Marion.
Harry Styles is set to play Tom, who is married to Emma Corrin's character, Marion. Picture: Getty

“YAYY IM SO EXCITED,” shared another person.

David is best known for appearing on TV shows such as Ripper Street, Secret Diary of a Call Girl and Peaky Blinders, to name a few.

There is yet to be an official release date announced, but since production is set to start in the coming months, a 2022 release date is likely.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid showcased her new red hair.

Gigi Hadid Swaps Blonde Locks For Red As She Debuts New Hair Colour In Her Runway Return

Justin Bieber was spotted repping Harry Styles' slogan.

Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Harry Styles In ‘Hold On’ Video With ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Badge
James Arthur has taken on acting while continuing his music career.

James Arthur Set To Make Acting Debut After Landing First Film Role

Drake has sent fans wild over his cryptic lyrics about Kanye West.

Drake Fuels Kim Kardashian Affair Rumours After Name-Dropping Kanye West In ‘Wants And Needs’
Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Harry Styles set to perform at the 2021 Grammys

Harry Styles Likely To Perform At The 2021 Grammys

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot