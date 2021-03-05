David Dawson Set To Star Opposite Harry Styles In My Policeman

David Dawson and Harry Styles' characters will be caught in a love affair. Picture: PA/Getty

David Dawson has been cast as Patrick in My Policeman, alongside Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

The cast of My Policeman has reportedly been confirmed, with David Dawson set to star opposite Harry Styles in the upcoming movie.

According to a reporter at the Daily Mail, 38-year-old David is set to play the role of Patrick Hazelwood, who is Harry’s character - Tom Burgess’s lover.

The movie adaptation of the book of the same name is set in the 1950s and follows the story of married couple Tom and Marion, who is played by Emma Corrin, as Tom falls in love with a man named Patrick, which becomes a love affair that would’ve been considered unacceptable in that era.

According to the same reporter, the role of an older Tom has also been cast, as Linus Roache is set to play an older version of the former One Direction star’s character.

David Dawson will play Patrick in My Policeman. Picture: PA

#DavidDawson to play Patrick Hazelwood - lover of @Harry_Styles character PC TomBurgess - in #MyPoliceman. #RupertEverett ( @rufus200 ) to play older Patrick . @MichaelGrandage directs @AmazonStudios film about sexual mores of the 1950s & criminalisation of homosexuality .3/3 pic.twitter.com/b4846nYHbE — Baz Bamigboye 💙 (@BazBam) March 4, 2021

This comes after it was rumoured that the role of Patrick could’ve gone to Normal People actor, Paul Mescal.

However, going off the novel, Patrick’s character has been written as a man older than Tom, leaving fans to speculate if the Irish actor would’ve been fitting in the role as he is two years younger than Haz.

Filming in and around London and the south-east coast is set to begin from April 12.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the newly-announced lineup, with one writing about David: “He actually looks v similar to how I imagined Patrick when I read it [sic].”

Linus Roache has been cast to play an older version of Harry Styles' character. Picture: PA

Harry Styles is set to play Tom, who is married to Emma Corrin's character, Marion. Picture: Getty

“YAYY IM SO EXCITED,” shared another person.

David is best known for appearing on TV shows such as Ripper Street, Secret Diary of a Call Girl and Peaky Blinders, to name a few.

There is yet to be an official release date announced, but since production is set to start in the coming months, a 2022 release date is likely.

