Harry Styles Fans Resurface Adorable Poem He Wrote For His High School Girlfriend

30 April 2021, 16:25

Harry Styles fans have been getting emotional all over again after the poem he wrote for his first love resurfaced.
Harry Styles fans have been getting emotional all over again after the poem he wrote for his first love resurfaced. Picture: Getty/Facebook
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans of Harry Styles have been gushing over the cute poem he wrote for his high school girlfriend all over again!

Harry Styles has always had a way with words, writing countless amounts of songs over the years that have had us in our feels.

It seems his writing skills have always been in his blood after fans resurfaced possibly the sweetest poem we’ve ever read, written by Haz himself when he would’ve been just 15 years old!

If that’s not adorable enough, it turns out he wrote the poem for his high school girlfriend, Felicity Skinner, who the former One Direction star dated for just under a year before he found fame on the X Factor.

Screenshots of the poem resurfaced on Twitter, showing a snap of a young Haz and his former beau cuddled up, with the post titled ‘Harry’s poem’, which was originally shared on Facebook.

Harry Styles' fans were gushing over the sweet poem he wrote for his high school girlfriend.
Harry Styles' fans were gushing over the sweet poem he wrote for his high school girlfriend. Picture: PA
Harry Styles has written many bops over the years.
Harry Styles has written many bops over the years. Picture: PA

However, since the screenshot appears to be old, it’s uncertain whether the original post is still available.

The poem reads:

“Even though you cost me money, I’ll stick to you like honey, cause I love you more, than anyone could adore.

You may think I’m a steeze, due to the lines of cheese, but I can’t imagine my life right now without you, so there is just one little thing for me you can do…

Be mine and none else’s Fliss, cause I can’t share this awesome bliss.

You make me feel like no other, sometimes I wonder why you bother, but I like the fact you do, just to let me love you.

Being with you is like nothing I can explain,

Seeing you is like nothing I can explain,

Talking to you is like nothing I can explain,

Listening to you is like nothing I can explain,

Missing you is like nothing I can explain,

Wanting you is like nothing I can explain,

Needing you is like nothing I can explain,

Loving you is like nothing I can explain.

Did that explain everything?”

Just imagine getting a poem like this from the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star?!

Harry was clearly destined for songwriting success!

