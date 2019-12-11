Are Harry Styles And Kendall Jenner Dating? Inside The Exes' Close Friendship

Are Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner dating? Here's what we know about their close bond.

‘Adore You’ hitmaker Harry Styles and supermodel Kendall Jenner have been close friends for years, with rumours of their friendship becoming romantic a few years ago, but after seeing how well they got along when Haz guest hosted The Late Late Show for James Corden, fans are questioning whether the duo ever dated.

The pair were rumoured to have been dating in 2014, but never confirmed their relationship.

Here’s what we know about their friendship and former fling…

How Harry and Kendall met

The showbiz pair are thought to have met in 2013 when they were introduced by their managers.

Did Harry and Kendall ever date?

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner have remained friends since their split. Picture: Getty

Harry and Kendall are said to have dated from 2013 to 2014, after they were spotted on a string of dates over a short few months and even went skiing together in January that same year.

They're thought to have had an on-off relationship before reuniting in December when they were pictured on holiday with their families in the Caribbean.

Harry and Kendall re-ignited romance rumours two years on when they were seen having dinner together in LA in April 2016.

They seemed to confirm their fling on The Late Late Show when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star asked the singer which songs on his last album were about her.

✿*･UPDATE 📷 | Harry, Kendall e Cameron Azoff su uno yatch a St. Barth.



(31/12/15) pic.twitter.com/0OhNXWhLc1 — Harry&Louis News Italy (@HLNewsItaly) January 1, 2016

She said: “I’m dying to know this” during a game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts.

Harry’s reaction was to quickly tuck into the plate of cod sperm instead of answering the question.

Whether they were together or not, there’s no denying these two are genuinely close friends as fans couldn’t help but comment on how relaxed they looked in each other’s company.

Was Kendall a Directioner?

Kendall Jenner was a true Directioner – after sharing this picture. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Twitter

Kendall posted an Instagram photo of herself many years ago holding up a One Direction banner she’d made, convincing the world she was a true Directioner.

How it wasn’t until she met the boys and realised how much of a big deal they were that she became a genuine fan.

Explaining the picture on The Late Late Show when Harry stepped in to present, Kendall said: “I didn’t really know… Someone asked me to do this photo and I wasn’t really sure what it was for.”

She continued: “I said, ‘sure’ and I wasn’t necessarily too aware of what One Direction was at the time, and then I became aware after meeting you and became a real fan. I’m a real fan.”

Whether they dated or not, we stan this friendship.

