Kris Jenner Confirms Harry Styles Dated Kendall As She Recalls Their Relationship

26 March 2021, 16:44

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles' relationship was confirmed by Kris on The Ellen Show.
Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles' relationship was confirmed by Kris on The Ellen Show. Picture: YouTube/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kris Jenner briefly spoke about her daughter, Kendall’s relationship with Harry Styles while playing ‘Never Have My Kids Ever’ on The Ellen Show.

Kris Jenner joined The Ellen Show to speak about the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which has recently aired, and ended up spilling some serious tea about Kendall and Harry Styles.

Taking part in a segment called ‘Never Have My Kids Ever’, the momager was faced with questions where she had to answer whether her children have or haven’t done any of the things asked by Ellen.

Is Kendall Jenner Pregnant? Model Addresses Baby Rumours After Kris Jenner Shares 'Pregnancy Announcement'

One of the questions asked: “Never have my kids ever dated someone from a boyband.”

Kris then confirmed what has been speculated for years amongst fans - that Kendall did, in fact, date Harry.

Kris Jenner confirmed Harry Styles and Kendall were in a relationship.
Kris Jenner confirmed Harry Styles and Kendall were in a relationship. Picture: YouTube
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner first sparked dating rumours in 2013.
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner first sparked dating rumours in 2013. Picture: Getty

Holding up the ‘they have’ sign, she laughed, while Ellen went on to say: “Well, of course, Kendall, right? And Harry?”

“Yeah,” replied Kris, before Ellen went on to ask if any of her other kids had dated someone from a boyband.

“There’s some rappers mixed in there, but no,” referring to Kylie, Kim and Kendall’s former flames Travis Scott, Tyga, Kanye West and A$AP Rocky.

The topic of whether or not Harry and Kendall dated has always been a question mark with fans as the stars never spoke about their romance as more than a friendship, despite their many cosy encounters.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles both made reference to their past romance on The Late Late Show last year.
Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles both made reference to their past romance on The Late Late Show last year. Picture: Getty
Kendall Jenner is now dating NBA player Devin Booker.
Kendall Jenner is now dating NBA player Devin Booker. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star and the supermodel reignited the rumours about their romance after they both were guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden, last year, and took part in a segment called ‘Spill Your Guts’, which is basically a heightened version of 'truth or dare', involving gross food as the forfeit for not answering questions.

At the time, Kendall asked the former One Direction star which of his songs had been penned about her, to which he went through with a dare instead.

They were said to have dated back in late 2013/early 2014, while they were spotted on a number of dates in London, New York and Los Angeles.

Harry is now reportedly dating his Don't Worry, Darling co-star, Olivia Wilde, while Kendall is enjoying a romance with NBA star Devin Booker.

