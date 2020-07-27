Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Still Dating?

27 July 2020, 14:31

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fell in love in 2017.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fell in love in 2017. Picture: PA images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a whirlwind romance since meeting in 2017, but are they still dating? Let's find out...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship began in 2017 after they met at Coachella.

Ten months later, they welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster! Who is the cousin of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four children and also Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's kids.

Travis Scott Says He’ll ‘Always Love’ Kylie Jenner As He Calls Daughter Stormi ‘My Best Friend’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott met in 2017. But are they dating now?
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott met in 2017. But are they dating now? Picture: instagram

But are Kylie and Travis still dating?

Let’s take a look…

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still dating?

According to reports, the couple are in a ‘great’ place but they’re not officially a couple.

A source told People in June: “Things are great with Kylie and Travis.

“They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship.”

However, last month, rumours surfaced that Kylie was getting close to Jordyn Woods’ ex-boyfriend, Fai Khadra.

Kylie and Travis are often photographed on days out together with their daughter, so they’re clearly on good terms, but it's unclear if they’re officially seeing other people.

Why did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split?

The couple announced they had split in October 2019, after two years of dating.

Kylie wrote on Twitter: “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

