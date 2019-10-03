Kylie Jenner Puts Travis Scott Split Behind Her To Visit Ex Boyfriend Tyga Following Night Out With Her Friends

Kylie Jenner was seen heading to ex Tyga's studio. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner is single once again, after breaking up with boyfriend of two and a half years Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner paid her ex-boyfriend Tyga a visit on Tuesday night, hours after the news emerged she’s split from her baby daddy Travis Scott.

The 22-year-old lip kit entrepreneur was seen driving her Rolls Royce to the recording studio where Tyga was working, after having a night out with her friends in Hollywood.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Relationship: A Look Back At Their Romance As The Parents Of Stormi Webster Split

Newly-single Kylie left club Delilah at around 2am according to MailOnline, before driving with her friends to Sunset Marquis where Tyga was working in the hotel’s studio.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split after two and a half years together. Picture: Getty

She was partying with pals Anastasia ‘Stassi’ Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine before she decided to pay her ex a visit.

Her friends were later seen exiting the hotel with Tyga at 3am while Kylie apparently left via a different exit.

Kylie has remained civil with Tyga since their split in March 2017, after beginning their relationship in 2014 when Kylie would have been 17 years old.

The mother of Stormi Webster even got a tattoo tribute to the ‘Taste’ rapper, with a lowercase ’t’ etched onto her ankle which she turned into ‘La’ following their break-up.

She and ex Travis later got matching tattoos, with a tiny butterfly on the back of their legs. Butterflies hold a strong meaning for the couple, and Kylie has a recurring butterfly theme throughout her LA mansion.

Kylie explained during her show Life of Kylie she ended her relationship with Tyga as she decided she was too young.

The reality TV queen explained: “Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.”

Their relationship was initially kept low-key for months, as Tyga was previously engaged to Blac Chyna whom he shares son King Cairo, seven, with.

Kylie has now ended her relationship with Travis over a series of arguments, according to TMZ.

The couple are said to have agreed to 50/50 custody of their daughter Stormi following the split, which came as a shock to fans as the pair looked super loved up in recent months.

Just over a month ago they couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the premiere of Travis’ Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly.

