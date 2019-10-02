On Air Now
Kylie Jenner’s incredible California home is every young woman's dream.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner – who has just split from her baby daddy Travis Scott – lives in a stunning California mansion which is filled with everything you could ever imagine.
Kylie began designing the house before she’d even turned 21 and the home was “her first really grown-up house”, according to interior designer of the project Martyn Lawrence.
The 22 year old bought the home in October 2016 and it’s located just a stone's throw away from her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and their mum Kris Jenner.
With a museum-like dressing room specifically for the bespoke outfits Kylie has had specially made and an entire beauty room dedicated to her makeup products, Kylie has more than she could ever need in her mansion.
Every year fans gain a glimpse of Kylie’s grand entrance hall when she shares the extravagant Christmas tree she’s had brought into the hall. The light hallway has a large staircase to one side and opens up onto the rest of the house at every angle.
Her bedroom is adorned with an array of artwork, as Kylie is known to be a keen art collector and to the side of her bed she has a neon sign which reads: “The kiss was beautiful”.
Meanwhile, Kylie’s dining room has several pictures of Damien Hirst’s butterfly pieces as butterflies hold significant meaning for her and ex Travis Scott.
The businesswoman’s glam room is complete with mirrors framed by bright lights and a neon pink sign reading: “Plastic”.
Each of the rooms are of a monochrome theme, with bright pink features making a statement in almost every room.
“I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Colour was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!” Kylie explained to Architectural Digest.
Kylie’s bathrooms are equally chic, with black and white tiled floor in one washroom and a huge airy shower cubicle in the other.
Meanwhile, her kitchen is made up of white panelled cupboards, frosted mirrors and shiny black granite faming each of the worktops.
If that wasn’t enough, Kylie also has a large swimming pool surrounded with white sun beds in her garden and a large basketball court at the side.
When tasked with conjuring a dream home for a vivacious almost-billionaire superstar, #AD100 designer @martynbullard obliged with a design scheme that is equal parts sparkle and sumptuousness. On the more glittery end of the spectrum are the white lacquer-and-acrylic grand piano in his client, makeup tycoon @kyliejenner’s monochromatic, Old/New Hollywood living room; the gold-leafed ceiling of the dining room; vintage Lucite furniture by Charles Hollis Jones; and reflective wall coverings galore. On the plush side of the equation, Bullard deployed carpets of Patagonian shearling, alpaca, and silk; snow leopard–patterned velvet on the vintage Milo Baughman barstools in the lounge; and fur bedcovers. In the lavish family room, pictured here, Jenner and her guests can take a swing on a @jimzivic hammock from @ralphpucciint suspended from the ceiling while enjoying treats from custom cocktail tables with cutouts for ice, champagne, and caviar. @bowerstudios mirrors from @thefutureperfect flank the fireplace and the marble side tables are by @kellywearstler. “The look is glamorous but totally inviting. Kylie loves to have people over, and there’s nothing so precious that you can’t stand, jump, or dance on it,” Bullard explains of the decorative mix. Visit the link in our profile to see more of the home. Photo by @thefacinator; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell
She also has a cosy-looking cinema room filled with huge sofas, throws, comfy pillows and snacks.
Kylie’s home appeared in Architectural Digest earlier this year, and the living room of her home was one of the most eye-catching images, revealing a large swing seat opposite an impressive fireplace within a marble wall.
Each of the sofas are white or black, situated next to small corner tables with cut outs to hold ice buckets with Champagne, while bronze lamps are placed in each corner of the room.
Kylie’s house was said to be worth £9.3 million in October 2016, but the price has no doubt soared hugely since then.
