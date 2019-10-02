Inside Kylie Jenner’s Mansion: Lip Kit Queen’s California Home Boasts A Handbag Closet And A Beauty Room

Kylie Jenner's California mansion has everything a young woman could ever need. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s incredible California home is every young woman's dream.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner – who has just split from her baby daddy Travis Scott – lives in a stunning California mansion which is filled with everything you could ever imagine.

Kylie began designing the house before she’d even turned 21 and the home was “her first really grown-up house”, according to interior designer of the project Martyn Lawrence.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Split, Agreeing To 50/50 Custody Of Daughter Stormi

The 22 year old bought the home in October 2016 and it’s located just a stone's throw away from her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and their mum Kris Jenner.

With a museum-like dressing room specifically for the bespoke outfits Kylie has had specially made and an entire beauty room dedicated to her makeup products, Kylie has more than she could ever need in her mansion.

Kylie Jenner's home is light and airy in every room. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner fills her grand entrance hall with a huge Christmas tree every year. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Every year fans gain a glimpse of Kylie’s grand entrance hall when she shares the extravagant Christmas tree she’s had brought into the hall. The light hallway has a large staircase to one side and opens up onto the rest of the house at every angle.

Her bedroom is adorned with an array of artwork, as Kylie is known to be a keen art collector and to the side of her bed she has a neon sign which reads: “The kiss was beautiful”.

Kylie Jenner's bedroom has a huge neon sign by her bed. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kylie’s dining room has several pictures of Damien Hirst’s butterfly pieces as butterflies hold significant meaning for her and ex Travis Scott.

The businesswoman’s glam room is complete with mirrors framed by bright lights and a neon pink sign reading: “Plastic”.

Each of the rooms are of a monochrome theme, with bright pink features making a statement in almost every room.

“I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Colour was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!” Kylie explained to Architectural Digest.

Kylie’s bathrooms are equally chic, with black and white tiled floor in one washroom and a huge airy shower cubicle in the other.

Kylie Jenner's bathrooms feature huge showers. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, her kitchen is made up of white panelled cupboards, frosted mirrors and shiny black granite faming each of the worktops.

If that wasn’t enough, Kylie also has a large swimming pool surrounded with white sun beds in her garden and a large basketball court at the side.

Kylie Jenner has a basketball court in her back garden. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed Architectural Digest around her home in April 2019. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She also has a cosy-looking cinema room filled with huge sofas, throws, comfy pillows and snacks.

Kylie’s home appeared in Architectural Digest earlier this year, and the living room of her home was one of the most eye-catching images, revealing a large swing seat opposite an impressive fireplace within a marble wall.

Each of the sofas are white or black, situated next to small corner tables with cut outs to hold ice buckets with Champagne, while bronze lamps are placed in each corner of the room.

Kylie’s house was said to be worth £9.3 million in October 2016, but the price has no doubt soared hugely since then.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip