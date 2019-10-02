Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Split, Agreeing To 50/50 Custody Of Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have ended their relationship. Picture: Getty

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has decided to take a break from Travis Scott after two years, after giving birth to their daughter in February 2018.

Kylie Jenner has ended her relationship with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, after two years of dating, and having decided to split custody of their daughter, Stormi.

According to TMZ, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ended her relationship with Travis after several heated arguments.

It has, however, been said that Kylie hasn't ended her relationship with the 'Antisocial' star for good, as a source close to them told E! that "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space."

It's rumoured that the pair are currently living in separate houses, but do contact each other regularly for their daughter Stormi's sake. It was also said that Travis Scott didn't attend Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding, with Kylie.

The pair initially began their relationship in April 2017, and gave birth to their first child, Stormi Webster nearly a year later. Kylie previously dated rapper Tyga.

