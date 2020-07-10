Kylie Jenner’s Rumoured New Man Fai Khadra Is Former BFF Jordyn Woods’ Ex-Boyfriend

Kylie Jenner has fuelled Fai Khadra romance rumours. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s fans are convinced she’s dating Jordyn Woods’ ex-beau, Fai Khadra.

Kylie Jenner is rumoured to be dating model and musician Fai Khadra, who also happens to be her former BFF Jordyn Wood’s ex-boyfriend.

The speculation of the mother-of-one’s new romance started when she shared a number of holiday pictures alongside Fai, during her holiday to Utah with her close friends.

Kylie Jenner's Latest Photoshop Fail Whilst On Luxury Holiday In Utah

Kylie has been showing off her latest travels on Instagram, where she can be seen climbing mountains and catching some sun with her friends including Harry Hudson and her big sis Kendall.

It wasn’t long before a snap of Kylie and Fai circulated online and had fans convinced that she and Fai were an item, which would make things even more awkward considering his past romance with Jordyn.

Kylie Jenner has been on vacation with Fai Khadra. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra are in Utah with their friends. Picture: Instagram

This isn’t the first time the 22-year-old has been snapped closely with Fai, as she was spotted leaving a nightclub arm-in-arm with him, last month, where she had apparently hired out the venue for her and her friends during lockdown.

The 28-year-old has been a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for quite some time and has been known to be really good friends with Kendall.

Fans first noted his friendship with Kendall when she took him as her plus one to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding last year, but they’ve repeatedly denied being anything more than friends.

It’s not known when Fai and Jordyn called time on their relationship, however, they were dating back in February 2019, as they took some seriously adorable pictures together at Stormi Webster’s first birthday party.

Tea Alert🍵: @KylieJenner is hooking up with Fai Khadra ! Fai is jordyn woods ex boyfriend and @KendallJenner best friend!I think Kylie and Fai looks so good together and i always found Fai super hot,but i don't think jordyn will be happy about it, Kylie always get what she wants pic.twitter.com/F1EvfxN4xe — Miss Tea (@gossipgirl_4eva) July 8, 2020

Jordyn Woods and Fai Khadra previously dated. Picture: Instagram

Jordyn Woods and Fai Khadra were an item in 2019. Picture: Instagram

At the time, Kylie and Jordyn were still tighter than ever before all of the drama popped off with Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, causing their long-term friendship to end.

The makeup mogul was also still loved-up with her ex and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, before they amicably split in October 2019.

Neither Kylie or Fai have confirmed the romance but knowing the reality star, she’ll keep fans guessing for a long time before it’s out in the open!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News