Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods’ Friendship ‘Far From Repair’ After Tristan Thompson Kiss

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship is apparently far from repair. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and former BFF Jordyn Woods’ friendship is said to be far from repair, after the model kissed Tristan Thompson – the ex boyfriend and baby daddy of Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner used to have an unbreakable bond, with Jordyn previously living with Kylie and her daughter Stormi and being “like a little sister” to the rest of the Kardashians including Khloe.

But that has all come crashing down for Jordyn, after she and Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson shared a kiss at his house party.

The scandal led to Jordyn moving out of Kylie’s home and two weeks on it’s looking unlikely the women will patch things up any time soon.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have 'barely communicated'. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

According to TMZ, their relationship “is far from being repaired because they’ve barely communicated” since what happened.

Jordyn is also apparently yet to collect her things from Kylie’s guest house because of the “silent treatment” – tension not helped by Kylie’s own relationship woes with Travis Scott.

However, the pals have reportedly exchanged a few brief text messages.

Jordyn told her side of the story on Red Table Talk, where she admitted to kissing Tristan but said nothing more went down.

After accusing her of “lying”, Khloe has since laid off of Jordyn, instead tweeting about how Tristan is “equally to blame”.

