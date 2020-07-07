Kylie Jenner's Latest Photoshop Fail Whilst On Luxury Holiday In Utah

7 July 2020, 14:55 | Updated: 7 July 2020, 15:22

Kylie Jenner holiday photoshop fail features wobbly wine glass
Kylie Jenner holiday photoshop fail features wobbly wine glass. Picture: @KylieJenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner's posted yet another photoshop blunder whilst holidaying in a luxury retreat in Utah and we're wondering when the youngest Kar-Jenner will learn to edit her snaps properly.

Kylie Jenner has uploaded what appears to be another dodgy edited snap to Instagram whilst holidaying in the luxurious Utah getaway the likes of Hailey and Justin Bieber and all the Kardashian family frequently visit to get away from their other luxurious homes in LA.

Kylie Jenner Deletes 'Obviously' Photoshopped Instagram As People Point Out Error

Using the stunning backdrops and unique architecture as the perfect excuse for an Instagram shoot, Ky has been spamming her page with plenty of pics, and in one, it appears her wine glass is bent at a strange, unnatural angle.

View this post on Instagram

morning spritz

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Bent wine stem on Kylie Jenner's photo
Bent wine stem on Kylie Jenner's photo. Picture: Instagram Kylie Jenner

It's a slightly more subtle editing fail than she's suffered in the past, but because of the name she's made for herself air brushing snaps, fans are always eagle-eyed when it comes to her pics, and are used to finding inconsistencies!

Kylie, 22, has not had a good news week, after she and sister Kendall have been accused of not paying their Bangladeshi factory workers.

It's an accusation they've claimed isn't true, but it's of little surprise she's chosen a secluded retreat to head to while the heat dies down.

Only a few months ago did Kylie post and re-upload a snap of herself in the pool with the entire side bending where she'd touched it up, with fans rolling their eyes and letting the social media queen that editing snaps isn't her strongest suit.

The fan who pointed out the blunder reported, "Kylie first posted a slide of two Instagram pictures in the beach and one of them had clear photoshop that had me dead."

"Then fans started noticing and commenting and she deleted it and reposted it with more pictures and cropped out the part that shows clear use of photoshop."

Kylie Jenner posts swimming pool photoshop fail in new luxury 'compound'
Kylie Jenner posts swimming pool photoshop fail in new luxury 'compound'. Picture: Instagram @KylieJenner

