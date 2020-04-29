Kylie Jenner Deletes 'Obviously' Photoshopped Instagram As People Point Out Error

Kylie Jenner deletes dodgy photoshop Instagram as people notice error. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner quickly deleted a photoshop fail from her Instagram which showed the billionaire editing her bikini snaps in a pretty drastic way.

Kylie Jenner's been caught Photoshopping a bikini snap of herself, quickly deleting and re-uploading an Instagram series of herself with a bending poolside and being called the 'worst' at editing pics in her latest photoshop fail.

Being accused of being the 'worst' at using photoshop, the 22-year-old left in a telltale sign of photo editing which people quickly pointed out on her page before she replaced it.

Kylie you are the worst using photoshop pic.twitter.com/eoGOsG0BqA — Leo (@wichocantu98) April 28, 2020

One fan explained the whole situation on Twitter, writing: "Kylie first posted a slide of two Instagram pictures... and one of them had clear photoshop that had me dead."

"Then fans started noticing and commenting and she deleted it and reposted it with more pictures and cropped out the part that shows clear use of photoshop."

Kylie first posted a slide of two Instagram pictures in the beach and one of them had clear photoshop that had me dead and then fans started noticing and commenting and she deleted it and reposted it with more pictures and cropped out the part that shows clear use of photoshop 🤪 pic.twitter.com/aThXlDwMul — barsin (@barsin72509373) April 28, 2020

This is by no means the first time Ky has been caught editing her snaps, with fans quite often pointing out bending surfaces, indicating the star pinching her waist in photos, but the youngest of the Jenner sisters doesn't seem fazed!

She and her friends have openly joked about editing their snaps in the past, at least she's owning it!

The billionaire social media star has very recently moved into a £30 million 'resort' mansion in LA, packing up and leaving her previous $12 million home, and has wasted no time posing up a storm in its vast outside pool area with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

Kylie's been showing different parts of the house when re-creating iconic moments of sister, Kourtney, from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and playing with daughter, Stormi, revealing the enormous sweeping hallways and enormous kitchen.

