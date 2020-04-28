Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash After Ignoring Social Distancing Rules To Visit BFF Stassie

Kylie Jenner ignored the ongoing global lockdown rules to pay best friend Stassie a visit with daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner appeared to disregard the rules of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic to meet up with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

The lip kit queen is said to be in isolation with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott and their baby girl Stormi, but paid BFF Stassie a visit to spend the day soaking up the sun and making TikTok videos.

Flouting the coronavirus social distancing rules, Kylie and Stassie shared a number of videos of themselves attempting viral TikTok trends and twerking for fans.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie spent the day attempting TikTok dances. Picture: Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner and Stassie spent the afternoon sunbathing. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

After sunbathing by the pool for a few hours, the best pals danced in their bikinis for a Tiger King themed TikTok video taking aim at Carole Baskin.

They also re-enacted a hilarious old scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians where Kendall Jenner confused mum Kris Jenner by telling her: “You’re cute jeans.”

Kylie brought daughter Stormi along for the visit, sharing a video of the tot screaming that she didn’t want to go home as her mum tried to leave.

“Let go of me!” a giggling Stormi yelled as Kylie marched through the house with her daughter over her shoulder.

Stassie also posted a video of herself mocking Kylie for lathering herself in sunscreen for a racy Instagram video.

Despite their light-hearted antics, Kylie faced backlash for visiting her friend’s house during lockdown, with many taking to Twitter to call her out.

“Idk why the media aren’t calling out all the celebrities breaking lockdown rules ‘kylie spotted with no makeup on her way to visit stassie’ f**k off ‘hypocritical kylie breaks lockdown after telling the world to follow the rules to go and visit her friend [sic],” one person fumed.

Another raged: “Honestly perplexed by Kylie Jenner going to hangout with Stassie, while encouraging her followers to stay home, self isolate, and social distance.”

Kylie is thought to be isolating at home with ex Travis Scott as the rapper continues to share adorable videos of daughter Stormi, however Kylie is yet to make an appearance in the vids.

