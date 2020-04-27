Gigi Hadid Shares Rare 25th Birthday Snap With Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Zayn celebrated Gigi Hadid's 25th birthday with her and family. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid/ Getty Images

As Gigi Hadid celebrated turning 25 on a farm in Pennsylvania, she shared a seriously adorable snap with boyfriend, Zayn Malik!

Gigi Hadid has celebrated her 25th birthday with boyfriend, Zayn Malik, and her family whilst they isolate on a farm in Pennsylvania, sharing a rare couple snap that shows them in the casual, cozy set up!

Posing with 25 balloons, Zayn wraps his arms around girlfriend Gigi and sister, Bella, showing just how close they all are, as the couple have been in a serious, if not 'on/off' relationship for five years now.

To ring in the big day, Gigi's loved ones organised for her to have a bagel-cake delivered by celebrity baker and Cake Boss star, Buddy Valastro, which she says made her cry and called a 'dream come true'.

Posting to Instagram, Gigi reflected on having the people she loves most around her on her big day, writing:

"I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!"

"Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me."

Zayn, 27, also owns a farm nearby in Pennsylvania, near to Gigi's mum, Yolanda's farm, so it seems to be the perfect place for them to be isolating as a family, as many famous faces left New York at the start of the pandemic.

The 'Like I Would' singer has been quiet himself on social media recently, not using Instagram to wish Gigi and happy birthday, something fans have taken in the past to mean they're no longer together.

However, Gigi's adorable post, referring to him as 'family' shuts these rumours down, simply showing Zayn for the increasingly private guy he is!

