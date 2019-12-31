Travis Scott Says He’ll ‘Always Love’ Kylie Jenner As He Calls Daughter Stormi ‘My Best Friend’

Travis Scott said he'll 'always love Kylie Jenner'. Picture: Getty / Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Travis Scott has opened up about his love for baby mama Kylie Jenner, three months after they split.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split in October after over two years together, but the pair are still very much involved in each other’s lives for the sake of their daughter Stormi, who will turn two in February 2020.

In an interview with XXL Magazine, the ‘Sicko Mode’ singer said he’ll “always love” the lip kit queen.

He also shared his love for their little girl, describing her as his “best friend”.

Quizzed on life as a father, Travis explained: “I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be.

“Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking.”

The star also hinted at why he and Kylie may have called time on their relationship earlier this year.

He continued: “It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will.

"The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

It’s not known whether the couple have officially rekindled their romance, but the pair were spotted together at the annual Kardashian Christmas party in December.

When their split was reported in October, it was claimed by TMZ the couple were “taking a break” from their relationship.

And, days later, after Kylie was spotted at the same club as her ex, Tyga, she took to Twitter to confirm their separation.

She tweeted: "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi...our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Now the question is will the pair reunite in 2020?

