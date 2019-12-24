Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Gifted Life-Size Playhouse By Grandmother Kris Jenner For Christmas

Kris Jenner gifted Stormi her own playhouse. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram / YouTube

Kylie Jenner’s mum Kris gifted granddaughter Stormi her very own life-size playhouse for Christmas.

The Kardashian/Jenners are known for having extravagant Christmas celebrations, so it’s no surprise 22-month-old Stormi was given a life-size playhouse for Christmas by her grandma Kris Jenner.

In a YouTube vlog to show fans her Christmas decorations, Kylie Jenner gave fans a tour of her daughter’s little home which comes complete with toddler-sized appliances such as a sink and a fridge, as well as an iron board and a dressing table.

Adele Poses Gives Glimpse Into Christmas Celebrations As She Poses With The Grinch At Festive Bash

The main room even has its own fake fireplace!

Stormi Webster has her very own miniature home to play in. Picture: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Stormi was having fun ringing the door bell. Picture: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

There’s also a small landing area perfect for the tot to crawl around and a balcony overlooking the family’s enormous garden.

Stormi seemed ecstatic with her early Christmas present, exploring as her famous mum followed her every footstep.

The entrance even has a letter box by the front door, and a door bell the youngster was having a lot of fun ringing.

Kylie tells fans in the video: “I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age.”

Kris can also be heard saying: “This reminds me of when you were a little girl, I want you to have the same memories with your daughter” as she becomes emotional.

Stormi looked so excited by the early Christmas present. Picture: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

The momager’s gift was a replica version of the one Kylie had as a youngster, with Kris buying back all of the old playhouse furniture from its new owner at the family's previous home.

She said: “I called the lady at the old house and I bought her all new furniture and she gave me all of this and we had it all redone.”

Kylie Jenner's mum Kris bought back the old furniture her daughter used to play with. Picture: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

The mini house is now adorned with pink fluffy rugs and play areas the perfect size for the tot.

Stormi couldn’t wait to explore every corner, climbing into the attic and running around on the balcony before closing the door on her mum.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News