Adele Poses Gives Glimpse Into Christmas Celebrations As She Poses With The Grinch At Festive Bash

Adele threw an epic festive party complete with the Grinch. Picture: Adele/Instagram / Getty

Adele threw a Christmas party complete with a fabulous Grinch.

Adele, like the rest of the nation, is gearing up for Christmas by throwing a string of festive celebrations in advance.

A few days before the big day, Adele threw a Christmas bash for her friends and family which came complete with a realistic-looking Grinch.

Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse into her party, Adele uploaded a snap of herself with the iconic Dr Seuss character, as well as one with Father Christmas.

Adele posed up a storm at her Christmas party. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Wearing a 50s-style satin gown featuring ruched sleeves and a slit at the thigh, Adele looked sensational for the festivities.

Adele styled her hair into big bouncy curls, something which is becoming her trademark beauty look, and topped things off with hoop earrings and a dark lip.

The ‘Hello’ singer posed up a storm alongside ‘the Grinch’ and Santa, standing in front of a snowy London backdrop.

She wrote in the caption: “We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x.”

Adele truly throws herself into festive celebrations, dressing as a glamorous Captain Hook-inspired character for Halloween this year.

While fans were quick to flood the ballad queen with compliments on her stunning appearance, many also told the star how much they miss her.

One person commented: “But where’s our Christmas present ? WE NEED A NEW ALBUM! We beg of you!”

For weeks in the lead-up to Christmas, the mum of one had fans convinced she was on the verge of a musical comeback, with rumours suggesting she would be dropping new music at the start of December.

However, we’re still awaiting any news from the global superstar.

