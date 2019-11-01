Adele Looks Sensational In Captain Hook Inspired Halloween Costume

Adele dressed as a jazzy Captain Hook for Halloween. Picture: Adele/Instagram / Getty

Adele attended a Halloween bash in a leopard-print Captain Hook-style costume.

Adele, 31, is said to be on the verge of a musical comeback, with a brand new single apparently in the works and an album expected to follow soon after.

But in the meantime, the pop star has been letting her hair down with her friends in the run-up to her rumoured musical return, attending Drake’s birthday party earlier this month and getting dressed up for Halloween on Thursday night.

Is Adele Releasing Her Comeback Single In The Coming Weeks? Star's Next Album 'To Drop In November'

To mark the occasion Adele rocked a leopard-print Captain Hook costume, complete with a pirate hat, plenty of gold jewellery and, of course, a hook on her hand.

Adele looked amazing on Halloween. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Adele rocked a Captain-Hook inspired costume. Picture: Adele/Instagram

She styled her blonde tresses into long blonde curls and wore heavy, glittering red eye makeup to match her outfit.

The ‘Someone Like You’ singer appeared to be well and truly letting loose with her friends, posing for a number of snaps at the ‘House of Trauma’ party.

Adele’s appearance comes after rumours on Twitter emerged last month claiming the songstress would be releasing an album in November.

However, the ballad queen is yet to address the speculation and is keeping fans guessing over whether or not she’ll make a music return just yet.

The original rumoured date for her album was 8 November, so this could mean – and fans are hoping – she drops a single in the coming days.

Adele is known for surprising her fans, announcing her single ‘Hello’ in 2015 during a TV advert break with just a clip of her eyes opening.

The star’s last album was ’25’ which she released in November 2015.

After going on tour, which left her with vocal cord damage, Adele took a step away from the spotlight to focus on her family life with her partner Simon Konecki and their son Angelo.

However, earlier this year it was announced she was divorcing her husband Simon after around three years of marriage.

She has said in the past writing music feels like therapy to her, so the idea of a musical comeback soon doesn’t sound so unlikely.

> Grab Our App For All The Latest Adele News