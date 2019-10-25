Adele Stuns Fans With Gorgeous Selfie As She Ooozes Hollywood Glamour At Drake's Party

Adele left fans speechless with her beautiful new look. Picture: Getty / Adele/Instagram

Adele has fans in awe of her new look, displaying her image transformation at good friend Drake’s birthday party.

Adele, who is thought to be on the verge of a comeback, partied with a number of celebrity pals this week to celebrate Drake’s 33rd birthday and after the bash she took to Instagram to share a glamorous selfie.

Pouting for the camera with her eyes shut, Adele angled her head to one side, showing off her glowing makeup in the process.

The ‘Someone Like You’ singer wore an elegant strapless black gown for the party, displaying her slender shoulders in her stunning selfie as she wished Drake a Happy Birthday.

Adele looked stunning at Drake's birthday party. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Adele scraped her long blonde locks into a high ponytail and rocked dazzling eye makeup, opting for a shimmering nude shadow and a feline flick of eyeliner.

Accessorising with a pair of statement drop earrings, the 31 year old let her dress to the talking by adding a simple gold choker necklace.

She captioned the snap: “Used to cry but now I sweat #gingermckenna. Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met @champagnepapi.”

The star was flooded with compliments over her new look, with even Ariana Grande impressed by the selfie as she wrote: “OH” with a series of black hearts.

Omg, why does Adele and Drake look so hot tho? Lmao sksksks 🔥



PC: Theo.skudra pic.twitter.com/TezBc2eJIX — nessa ✌🏻🥺💔 (@adelehasmebald) October 25, 2019

“Omg she looks bomb,” one fan wrote, as another said: “Oh mate it’s over for everyone.”

“Erm how good does Adele look,” commented a follower who tagged her friends, as a fourth replied in shock: “Is this Adele?!”

“She looks so pretty!” Praised another fan, as one added: “Seriously what a queen.”

Drake also shared a number of snaps from his birthday celebrations, including one of him and the ballad queen sat together laughing.

Adele is thought to be making a long-awaited return to music soon, with rumours rife she’ll be dropping a single any day now.

