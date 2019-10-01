Adele And Skepta Dating: How Their Friendship Turned To Romance

Adele is said to be dating Skepta. Picture: Getty

Adele and Skepta are said to be dating after years of being good friends.

Adele and Skepta have been close friends for years and it was reported on 1 October the pair have taken their friendship to the next level, following her split from husband Simon Kinecki.

‘Set Fire To The Rain’ singer Adele and grime artist Skepta have remained close for years, but they now apparently have a “special connection”.

While news they’re dating may have surprised some fans, Adele and Skepta in fact go way back after growing up in the same area.

They’ve even spoken about their friendship in previous interviews and they have a lot in common in that they're both single parents to a child, but where did it all begin and what have they said about each other?

Dating rumours

A source told the tabloids Adele and Skepta have been spending a lot of time together since their respective splits, after Adele’s marriage to Simon Kinecki ended earlier this year and Skepta’s relationship with Naomi Campbell broke off last year.

The insider said: “They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection. They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

Skepta gives Adele a shout out in an interview

Speaking to ES magazine, Skepta said: “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going. She’s one of the people I know that, from her example alone, you can move in a certain way where you’re not inviting fame.”

He added: “She’s the biggest artist in the world, bro, and you do not see her in the papers [everyday].”

Adele tweets in support of Skepta

After seeing Skepta’s mention of her in his ES interview, Adele tweeted a photo of the rapper with a red heart emoji, writing: “Tottenham Boy #konnichiwa.”

Skepta says Adele ‘keeps him in check’

Adele’s tweet about the ‘Shutdown’ hitmaker left him starstruck, telling the press: “She gassed me up. One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said ‘Tottenham boy’ and she’s from Tottenham as well. I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham.”

