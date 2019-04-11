BLACKPINK Want To Collaborate With Adele And Rita Ora

BLACKPINK have revealed to Capital that they'd love to work with Adele and Rita Ora.

The K-pop girl group appeared on the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill last night to play their new song 'Kill This Love'.

After working with Dua Lipa last year, BLACKPINK revealed they'd also love to collaborate with Adele and Rita Ora.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa announced that they're big fans of the British stars and would be up for making music together.

BLACKPINK are undoubtedly one of the biggest K-pop groups and are currently breaking records around the world.

The 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards. Picture: Getty

Their latest single 'Kill This Love' has just become the fastest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

It's also the video with the most YouTube views in the first 24 hours of release, beating a record set in November last year for Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next'.

BLACKPINK are set to perform at this year's Coachella festival on 12th and 19th April and will be appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on 18th April.

