Little Mix Hope For A Collaboration With South Korean Group, BLACKPINK

14 January 2019, 12:48

Little Mix replied to a post on Twitter, hoping for a collab with BLACKPINK
Little Mix replied to a post on Twitter, hoping for a collab with BLACKPINK. Picture: Getty

Little Mix recently responded to a question on Twitter, saying they'd like to collaborate with the South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK, in the future.

Little Mix have had several big-name collaborators in the past - from Sean Paul to Nicki Minaj. Now, the girls have their eyes set on South Korean group, BLACKPINK.

One fan wrote to them on Twitter, asking if they would collaborate with another girl group, to which they replied "a BLACKPINK collab would be pretty amazing".

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are yet to release a song with a fellow girl group, despite having worked with other stars such as Missy Elliot, Jason Derulo and Stormzy.

Fans were quick to stan the possible collaboration, between Little Mix and the girl group who debuted in late 2016.

BLACKPINK have also collaborated with a big British name, with their song with Dua Lipa; 'Kiss And Make Up', which is part of Dua's 'Complete Edition' of the album.

