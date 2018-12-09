WATCH: Little Mix Sing 'Woman Like Me' Like Gemma Collins, Ariana Grande And The Queen

Little Mix went head-to-head when they played a musical game of charades, seeing them sing their hit song, 'Woman Like Me' in a series of different impressions.

Whenever we bump into Little Mix, they're always up for a challenge, and backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball was no different.

The 'Power' hitmakers, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, played a game of 'Woman Like Who?', which saw them sing their recent song as various iconic women.

Little Mix caught up with Roman Kemp backstage at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA Images

Roman Kemp pitted Perrie and Jesy against Leigh-Anne and Jade, who are all queens of impressions, to see who would rule them all.

After a dodgy Dolly Parton, Perrie smashed it with her imitations of the Queen and Shakira, and Jade brought out her iconic Gail Platt.

The two teams drew, which goes to prove that not only are they the ultimate team, but you can not beat them at impressions.

