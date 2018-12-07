WATCH: Steal Little Mix's Look With These #CapitalJBB Make-Up Tutorials

Learn how to copy Little Mix's looks. Picture: Capital/Instagram

Get Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne's make-up look as taught by Debbie Finnegan from MAC Cosmetics.

The Little Mix ladies never look anything less than flawless, so of course we'd all like to channel a little bit of that magic... and what better time to steal their look than for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball?

We got MAC Cosmetics' pro artist Debbie Finnegan to transform Capital's Aimee Vivian into four of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall's most striking make-up looks - here's how you can do it too.

Perrie Edwards' double cat eye

Debbie used Prep + Prime Fix+ Hydrating Mist on Aimee's face, before applying Strobe Cream in Goldlite as a primer. The perfect base was achieved using MAC's Studio Fix Fluid foundation, with the Shiny Pretty Things highlighter palette to make the skin glow.

Debbie used the Shiny Pretty Things Eye Party palette in Rose for the eyeshadow, with Coffee eye pencil on the lash line and Shiny Pretty Things liner in Midnight Toast to cream the perfect double liner on the eye, before finishing with In Extreme Dimension mascara.

To get the perfect Perrie lip, we used Cork lip liner to define the lips, with Shiny Pretty Things Party Favours mini lipstick in Hark!. Debbie then applied a clear Lip Glass gloss to add shine.

Jade Thirlwall's bold blue eye

The skin and base was prepped in the same way as Perrie's look, above.

The eyelid was filled in with Chromagraphic eye pencil in Marine Ultra, before being blended with Atlantic Blue eyeshadow with a touch of Deep Truth eyeshadow on top. The eyelashes were defined with In Extreme Dimension mascara to finish.

The lip was lined with Spice lip liner before being filled in with Shiny Pretty Things lipstick in Wink Of Pink.

Jesy Nelson's pink glittery statement look

The skin and base was prepped in the same way as Perrie's look, above.

To create this stunning pink sparkly eye look, Aimee's eyes were prepped with Hip N Happy lip liner used on the eyes (we love a versatile product!) before being blended with Passionate eyeshadow and Shadowy Lady eyeshadow to add depth. Debbie used Gloss Texture to fix a holographic pink glitter pigment all over the lid. The eye was finished with a sharp black winged liner using MAC's Brushstroke liner - fierce!

Jesy's famous for overlying her lips, so we recreated the look using Chicory lip liner and Powder Kiss lipstick in Sultriness.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's warm smoky eye

The skin and base was prepped in the same way as Perrie's look, above.

To create Leigh-Anne's super wearable warm smoky eye, Debbie applied a nude transition shade to the lid and lined Aimee's lash line with MAC's Coffee eye pencil before applying Soft Brown eyeshadow with Embark shadow to create depth.

She added Spice lip liner and finished the lip looks with Mull It Over Lipstick for the perfect Leigh-Anne look.

