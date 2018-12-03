Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Here's how you can watch the Jingle Bell Ball live! Picture: Capital

Watch and listen to the #CapitalJBB as it happens – here’s how to make sure you don’t miss performances from Little Mix, David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Halsey and more this weekend!

This weekend (Saturday 8thand Sunday 9thDecember) we’ll be taking over London’s O2 with over 20 of the world’s hottest artists for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola – and if you didn’t manage to get tickets before they sold out, you can still watch their performances, live!

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Frequently Asked Questions

We’ve got you covered with the ultimate AAA pass to stream the entire show right here on capitalfm.com and Twitter as well as all the goss and videos from backstage, too.

Here's who's performing on night one of the #CapitalJBB! Picture: Press

Here's who's performing on night two of the #CapitalJBB! Picture: Press

How do I LISTEN To The Jingle Bell Ball Live On Capital?

From 9am on Saturday 8thDecember, we’ll be bringing you all the action from the Ball live on Capital, including exclusive artist interviews as well as the hottest backstage gossip.If you're on the go, you can even hear the pre-show build up and the show itself on our amazing new app by downloading it right here!

Saturday 8th December

6am-9am Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

9am-12pm Rob Howard

12pm-4pm Will Manning & Aimee Vivian

4pm-7pm Ant Payne

7pm-10pm The Bassman

Sunday 9th December

6am-9am Will Cozens

9am-12pm Rob Howard

12pm-4pm Will Manning & Aimee Vivian

4pm-7pm Ant Payne

7pm-10pm The Bassman

How can I WATCH Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola 2018?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola 2018 will be streamed for your viewing pleasure across a number of places from 6.45pm on Saturday 8thand Sunday 9thDecember

- Here on capitalfm.com

- Twitter via @CapitalOfficial

- The Capital App

- On the all new Global Player

We’ve got a HUGE line-up of incredible artists including, Little Mix, David Guetta, Jess Glynne, Jason Derulo, Halsey, Years & Years and more, and you can catch all the action from the comfort of your own home, the park or even sat on the bus - so make sure you don't miss a thing!

Follow the #CapitalJBB as it happens on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

We'll be filling your feeds with loads of GIFs, videos, photos and memes during the Jingle Bell Ball, so you can get your full fix of the show as it happens. Our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts will be full of ALL the on-stage and backstage action from our Ballers, so if you're not following us, get involved ASAP.

We'll also be sharing some cheeky backstage action on our Instagram Stories too, so keep it Capital for all the biggest moments of the performances.

Like Capital on Facebook

Follow @CapitalOfficial on Twitter

Follow @CapitalOfficial on Instagram

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News