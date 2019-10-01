Adele Reportedly Dating MC, Skepta, After Marriage Split

Adele has been on a "series of dates" with Skepta. Picture: Getty

The 'Hello' pop star has apparently been on a series of dates with British rapper, Skepta, following her split from husband Simon Konecki.

Adele recently split from her husband Simon Konecki, having dated since 2011, but she has apparently since found a new man in the form of MC Skepta according to this report.

It's reported the 'Someone Like You' singer has formed a bond with Skepta, after both of their relationships ended, with Skepta ending his relationship with model Naomi Campbell last year.

"They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection," told a source close to the couple. "They're spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day."

It's also said that the Academy Award winner joined Skepta to celebrate his 37th birthday in London at the Crystal Maze Experience.

Adele has previously praised Skepta; she once posted a photo of the 'Shutdown' star to her 27.6 million Twitter followers, saying "Tottenham Boy" with a red heart emoji. Skepta later shared the post, saying "love you".

Three years ago, Skepta told ES Magazine that Adele "texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going."