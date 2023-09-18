Are Adele And Rich Paul Married?

18 September 2023, 10:45

Adele sings to Rich Paul to mark his birthday

By Kathryn Knight

Adele has reignited speculation she and Rich Paul married in secret, after calling him her ‘husband.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele and Rich Paul have been together since 2021, igniting rumours at the 2022 Brit Awards that they were engaged after she was seen with a huge pear-shaped diamond on her wedding finger.

The couple got together two years after Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki separated, and much of her last album ’30’ is thought to be about not only the heartbreak of divorce but about meeting someone new.

And in her Las Vegas residency show on 16th September Adele only fuelled speculation she and Rich are married when she referred to him as her husband.

As she walked through the audience to chat with some of her fans, one woman asked if she could marry her and Adele hilariously turned her down by saying she’s straight, adding her ‘husband’ was in the crowd.

It’s not the first time Adele has ignited rumours she and Rich are married. But are they husband and wife, when did they tie the knot and when did they get engaged? Here’s what we know.

Rich Paul and Adele have been together since 2021
Rich Paul and Adele have been together since 2021. Picture: Getty

Are Adele and Rich Paul married?

Adele and Rich Paul are yet to actually confirm they’re married, but all the hints they’ve dropped seem to confirm they are in fact husband and wife.

The most recent clue is the fact Adele called Rich her ‘husband’ after turning down a fan’s marriage proposal at her Vegas Residency on 16th September.

The ‘Hello’ singer ignited speculation she and Rich had walked down the aisle last September, when she posted a picture of her Emmy Award on her coffee table. In the background eagle-eyed fans spotted a personalised board game called ‘The Paul’s’, wondering if it was a wedding gift for the couple.

Fans couldn't help but notice Adele's engagement ring at the 2022 Brit Awards
Fans couldn't help but notice Adele's engagement ring at the 2022 Brit Awards. Picture: Getty

Just four months prior, they moved in to a new house and celebrated one year together.

Whether they are or aren’t married, Adele and Rich are in a super serious relationship, moving in together last year and openly discussing their plans to have more kids.

In another recent Las Vegas concert Adele said she really ‘wants to be a mum again’ so writes down names whenever she hears any she likes.

After a fan asked her to pick between two baby names, Adele responded: “Well, I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name. I’ll say Spencer. I like Spencer.”

Adele fans spotted a game called 'The Paul's' in her home
Adele fans spotted a game called 'The Paul's' in her home. Picture: Adele/Instagram

When did Adele and Rich Paul get married?

If Adele and Rich are married, it’s not known when they actually walked down the aisle as the couple understandably keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Adele was first spotted with her huge engagement ring at The Brit Awards in 2022, but when she was later quizzed on their relationship on The Graham Norton Show she replied: “As If I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t.”

When did Adele and Rich Paul get engaged?

Adele and Rich have been together since 2021, but it wasn’t until February 2022 that the superstar was seen with her rock of a ring. If they are married, it could have taken place any time since then.

The couple may not even be married at all; her calling him her ‘husband’ could have been a simple slip of the tongue.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul?

Who Is Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul? Inside Their Romance

Jade Thirlwall shut down pregnancy speculation

Jade Thirlwall Shuts Down Fans’ Questions About Pregnancy

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over a decade.

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena Gomez

Doja Cat's fourth album 'Hellmouth' and all the details

The Lowdown On Doja Cat’s Fourth Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Taylor Swift won in every major category at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift Broke Her Own Record At The MTV VMAs

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists