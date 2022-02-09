Here’s How Much Adele’s New ‘Engagement Ring’ Cost

9 February 2022, 17:31

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele sparked rumours she’s engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul after sporting a huge rock on her finger at the BRIT Awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele sent fans into meltdown at the 2022 BRITs after sparking engagement rumours while wearing a huge rock on her finger!

The ‘Easy On Me’ songstress was the woman of the night after scooping three awards - and continued to be the talk of the evening with the sparkler on her left ring finger.

The 33-year-old got divorced from her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019 and has since moved on with her American sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Adele's Son: All The Details On His Name, Age & His Feature Song On '30'

How much did Adele's 'engagement' ring cost?
Adele's fans are in awe of her 'engagement ring'
The pair met at a birthday party two years ago and began dating at the start of 2021.

Now, just after a year of dating, fans are convinced they’re taking the next step in their relationship after Adele flashed her huge diamond rock at the BRITs.

But although she is yet to confirm whether or not she is an officially engaged lady, people can’t stop talking about how stunning the ring is!

Adele sported a clean-cut Lorraine Schwartz pear shape engagement ring, which ordinarily has a huge price tag attached to it.

Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé are just some of the celebs who have owned Lorraine Schwartz engagement rings - both of which cost upwards of $2million.

Dependent on the Carat size, Adele’s ring could be well within the realms of the six-figure to seven-figure price range for the stunning piece of jewellery she flashed at the BRITs!

