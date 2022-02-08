Who Is Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul? Inside Their Romance

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul?
Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul? Picture: Getty
Adele has been dating boyfriend Rich Paul since 2021, but who is he and how did they meet?

Adele is back in our lives after releasing comeback album ’30’ in November and we’re so happy about it.

The ‘Oh My God’ songstress spilled a little on her love life in the new album, mostly about her divorce form husband Simon Konecki and hints at her new relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul.

Adele's Son: All The Details On His Name, Age & His Feature Song On '30'

The couple have so far kept their relationship out of the limelight, with Adele having to take to Instagram to confirm they’re still together after reports their romance was under strain.

“Rich sends his love,” she nonchalantly included in a post confirming her performance at The BRITs.

Rich Paul is a sports agent
Rich Paul is a sports agent. Picture: Getty

Who is Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul?

Rich is a superstar sports agent whose client list includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons.

He’s worked as a sports agent since 2022, when he worked at an artist agency. 10 years later, he founded his own agency called Klutch Sports Group.

How old is Rich Paul?

Rich is 40 years old; he was born on 16 December 1981.

Adele and Rich Paul were friends before they began dating
Adele and Rich Paul were friends before they began dating. Picture: Getty

Does Rich Paul have kids?

Rich is a dad of three. He’s pretty quiet on his personal life, but he posted a photo of his daughter on her graduation in May 2020.

It’s believed Adele has met Rich’s kids and he’s met her son, Angelo, who she welcomed with ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2012.

When did Adele and Rich Paul start dating?

Adele and Rich were friends before they started dating around summer 2021. She told Rolling Stone they first met at a mutual friend’s birthday party – on the dance floor in classic romance fashion.

They became friends before things turned romantic, with the singer telling Vogue: “He was always there, I just didn't see him."

She sweetly added: “I just love being around him. I just love it."

