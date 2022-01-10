Adele’s ‘Oh My God’ Lyrics And Meaning Decoded

10 January 2022, 16:00

Adele's 'Oh My God' is a huge track from her album 30'
Adele's 'Oh My God' is a huge track from her album 30'. Picture: Getty
Adele’s ‘Oh My God’ is the next single from her album '30' and the lyrics are as memorable as the rest of the EP.

Adele made her grand comeback at the end of last year but she’s not done treating fans just yet.

The pop icon is releasing the ‘Oh My God’ music video after giving us almost two months to learn every lyric on album ’30’ and the teasers are giving us modern day Snow White vibes.

‘Oh My God’ is the fifth song on the track list for '30’, which Adele has made clear we all need to listen to in order and it follows on from the 1960’s-esque ‘Cry Your Heart Out’ about getting herself together following an emotional split from husband Simon Konecki.

Adele Dishes On Secret Relationship After Divorce Before Meeting Boyfriend Rich Paul

After getting back on the scene Adele found happiness in herself and ‘Oh My God’ details that exact feeling, so we’re breaking down the lyrics…

Adele dropped comeback album '30' in 2021
Adele dropped comeback album '30' in 2021. Picture: Getty

What is Adele singing about in ‘Oh My God’ lyrics?

In ‘Oh My God’ Adele sings about wanting to have fun in a new chapter of her life but being in conflict with her own feelings after having just come out of a difficult time in her life.

Adele penned her album after her split from husband Simon and has been open about how much the divorce affected her.

Some of the lyrics include: ‘I know that it's wrong / But I want to have fun’ representing the moment she took back control in her life.

She also has an emotional song dedicated to her son Angelo called ‘My Little Love’ which she wrote in the hopes he’ll listen to it when he’s older as he had ‘a lot of innocent questions’ which she admitted in a Vogue interview she ‘doesn’t have an answer for’.

What are the lyrics to ‘Oh My God’ by Adele?

I ain't got too much time to spare

But I'll make time for you to show how much I care

Wish that I would let you break my walls

But I'm still spinning out of control from the fall

Boy, you give good love, I won't lie

It's what keeps me comin' back even though I'm terrified

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

Oh, my God, I can't believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind

'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight

I'm a fool, but they all think I'm blind

I'd rather be a fool than leave myself behind

I don't have to explain myself to you

I am a grown woman and I do what I want to do

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

Oh, my God, I can't believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind

'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh, Lord)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Don't let me let myself down)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh, my God)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

Oh, my God, I can't believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind

'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (I know that it's wrong, but I want to have fun)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (I know that it's wrong, but I want to have fun)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah)

