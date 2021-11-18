Adele's Son: All The Details From His Name, Age & His Feature On '30'

Who is Adele's son? Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Adele is the proud mother of one – here's all the info on her son and how he inspired her latest album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adele has made quite the comeback as she's kicked of her new era with the hotly-anticipated album '30'.

The 33-year-old songstress has revealed in several interviews that her son, family life and divorce played a central role in the writing stages of her latest record.

Adele Dishes On Secret Relationship After Divorce Before Meeting Boyfriend Rich Paul

Here's everything you need to know about Adele's only child – from his age to his name and what the singer has said about his impact on the album.

Adele sings about her son in album '30'. Picture: Adele/Instagram

What’s the name of Adele's son?

Adele named her son Angelo Adkins – taking Adele's last name.

She shares her only child with ex-husband Simon Konecki, they began dating in 2011 and married in 2018 before calling it quits.

They continue to co-parent their son together.

Adele gave birth to her son in 2012. Picture: Getty

How old is Adele's son Angelo?

Angelo Adkins is currently nine years old at the time of writing.

Adele gave birth to her first child in October 2012.

What has Adele said about her son Angelo?

After a four year hiatus following the release of her third album, Adele has been promoting her most emotional project to date, '30'.

In various interviews, the 'Hello' singer has revealed that her album is dedicated to Angelo, and she hopes the songs help explain the divorce to his father.

She even includes her son on the album, featuring emotional voice notes exchanged between the two of them on a track.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital