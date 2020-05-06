Adele's Dating History From Skepta Relationship To 'Secret Muse' & Divorce From Simon Konecki

Adele's dating history from '21' heartbreak to marriage and dating. Picture: Getty Images

Adele is one of the biggest stars on the planet, but has shied away from dating may famous faces, apart from Grime star Skepta! So, is the 'Skyfall' singer in a relationship after splitting from her husband?

Adele is one of the most famous faces, and voices, in the whole world, often singing about love and heartache in her iconic collection of hits, drawing on personal experiences to make her most popular hits.

The 32-year-old is currently in the midst of divorcing her husband of four years, Simon Konecki, a relationship she's kept relatively low-key and private, with the couple sharing a son, Angelo, together.

The Academy Award winning singer has previously declared she doesn't date famous people, saying in a Guardian interview: "Nobody famous, just old boyfriends. I don’t date celebrities. I ain’t f****** Taylor Swift, do you know what I mean?"

However, rumours have swirled about a whirlwind romance with Skepta, and even her good pal, Harry Styles's name has been thrown around a few times- so let's see who the British superstar has dated.

Adele & Skepta's rumoured five month relationship

Skepta and Adele are both from Tottenham in London. Picture: Getty

Both stars hail from the same area of London, Tottenham, and rumoured exes Adele and Skepta have more in common than people might expect, with it being widely reported the pair dated for five months after her marriage to Simon Konecki came to an end.

Undoubtedly pals, Adele's shouted out his music on her social media page before, along with the caption 'love you', and for a notoriously private person, we can't help but doubt she'd be this public if they really were dating.

Lyrics from his 2019 song Mic Check have also been said to be about the 'Hello' singer, which say: "Can you handle the fame? You know you're f***ing with a star?"

"When you're f***ing with me, they talk about you in the Press."

However, we also can't help but doubt this, as Adele is also a star, arguably even bigger than Skepta is, so we're not sure she'd need reminding about the press attention from dating him!

Adele's marriage to Simon Konecki

Adele and husband Simon Konecki at the The 59th GRAMMY Awards in 2017. Picture: Getty

Adele is currently in the middle of divorce proceedings with CEO Simon Konecki after the pair tied the knot in 2016, having first going public with their relationship in 2012.

Not someone who is used to being in the spotlight, he has accompanied her to glitzy events including the GRAMMYs and the pair share a 7-year-old son, Angelo, who was born in 2012.

A judge has granted their request for their divorce proceedings to be kept private due to intense media interest in their split, especially because of Adele's sizeable net worth of a reported £150 million.

Have Adele and Harry Styles ever dated?

Photos of Harry Styles and Adele holidaying together in the Caribbean in January 2020 set tongues wagging the singers could have escaped on a romantic getaway, but as Harry's good pal James Corden also popped up, it became clearer this was just a bunch of famous pals heading off for some sun and sea together.

Their holiday came soon after news of Adele's impending divorce broke, and it was the first time the world had seen the singer's dramatic weight loss, so many couldn't help but wonder whether she'd applied the same transformations to her dating life with the 'Adore You' singer.

We can only dream!

Adele and her 'secret' ex Alex Sturrock

Photographer, Alex Sturrock, is reportedly the mysterious muse that inspired a lot of music from Adele's second album, '21', despite the singer never publicly naming him or confirming a relationship with him which reportedly went on from 2008-2009.

Fans have dubbed him "Mr. 21" and there's been intense speculation about the man who 'broke Adele's heart', with Vogue describing him as "a soft-spoken London lad with the looks of Michael York in Cabaret" being the closest thing anyone's had on a description of him!

Adele also told the publication: "I don't think I'll ever forgive myself for not making my relationship with my ex on 21 work, because he's the love of my life."

The intense relationship reportedly came to an end when he cheated on the singer.

