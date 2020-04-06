Adele's £140 Million Divorce Settlement From Simon Konecki Will Remain 'Private', Judge Rules

Adele's £140 million divorce from Simon Konecki will be kept private. Picture: Getty Images/ Splash

As details of Adele's very expensive divorce settlement surface, it's also reported a court in LA has granted that details of her and Simon Konecki's divorce will remain private.

Adele is in the middle of a £144 million divorce settlement with husband of three years, Simon Konecki, and a court in LA has now granted the singer privacy as it emerges there was no prenuptial agreement signed to protect her enormous wealth, according to this publication.

As the superstar presses on with her official split, it has been ruled 'financial, sales or other confidential business information' regarding the proceedings will be kept private, and those who are given access to it will be forced to sign a non disclosure agreement.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old was in a relationship with charity CEO Simon for eight years, marrying in 2016 and together share a 7-year-old son, Angelo, who was born in 2012.

The 'Skyfall' singer filed for divorce in September citing irreconcilable differences, and has requested joint custody of their son.

Their split was confirmed by a spokesperson for the singer, who released a statement in 2019, saying:

"Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

A few months ago, photos of Adele shouting down the phone in what appeared to be a heated argument surfaced, leaving everyone wondering what the singer could have been so emotional about- and now, people are saying the snaps make perfect sense!

Having hit headlines for shedding an incredible 7st since the split, the powerhouse has also been working on new music, which may shed new light on her heartache.

So, we may never know how much of her fortune she is about to lose, and although it sounds like things could be amicable between the pair, with Adele reportedly purchasing a $10M LA home close to her ex-husband's, no one will know for sure!

