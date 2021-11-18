Adele Dishes On Secret Relationship After Divorce Before Meeting Boyfriend Rich Paul

By Capital FM

Adele has opened up about a secret relationship she had after the end of her marriage to Simon Konecki.

Adele is spilling on her heartache ahead of the release of her next album ’30’ and she’s just revealed she embarked on a secret relationship after divorcing husband Simon Konecki.

The mum-of-one said she couldn’t fully commit to a new love interest as she recovered from her split.

Adele Praises New Boyfriend Rich Paul As She Opens Up On Romance For The First Time

In an interview with The Face, Adele spoke about writing one of her new songs ‘I Drink Wine’, which features the lyric “making memories in a storm.”

Adele is about to release new album '30'. Picture: Getty

Adele revealed the song was written before she met Rich Paul and was inspired by a romantic relationship she couldn’t ‘throw myself into.’

Sharing the meaning behind the song, Adele said: “I wasn’t dating anyone. There was someone that I have loved – not been in love with, but been so found of, and have been for years – but I was unable to pretend that I wasn’t in my own storm.

"I couldn’t give myself properly. I couldn’t be consistent, and neither could he. It wasn’t right, leaving a marriage and then dating a year after. Even if you feel ready, it’s a gaping, open wound whether you leave or you’re left.

"So it was more that this person was asking for me to throw myself into it. And I couldn’t because I was still recovering from the breakdown of my marriage."

Adele and Rich Paul went Instagram official in September. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Adele added that she now associates him with the breakdown of her marriage and that if they’d given things ago she’d have fond herself in the same situation.

She went on: "I associate him with the breakdown of my marriage. So therefore, he is part of the storm. And I was just, you know, really honest with him about it, thank God. Otherwise I could’ve found myself in a situation being in a relationship I didn’t want to be in after coming out of one."

Much of Adele’s album is about her divorce from husband Simon and the impact it had on her and her son Angelo, nine.

