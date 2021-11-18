Adele Dishes On Secret Relationship After Divorce Before Meeting Boyfriend Rich Paul

18 November 2021, 12:44

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele has opened up about a secret relationship she had after the end of her marriage to Simon Konecki.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele is spilling on her heartache ahead of the release of her next album ’30’ and she’s just revealed she embarked on a secret relationship after divorcing husband Simon Konecki.

The mum-of-one said she couldn’t fully commit to a new love interest as she recovered from her split.

Adele Praises New Boyfriend Rich Paul As She Opens Up On Romance For The First Time

In an interview with The Face, Adele spoke about writing one of her new songs ‘I Drink Wine’, which features the lyric “making memories in a storm.”

Adele is about to release new album '30'
Adele is about to release new album '30'. Picture: Getty

Adele revealed the song was written before she met Rich Paul and was inspired by a romantic relationship she couldn’t ‘throw myself into.’

Sharing the meaning behind the song, Adele said: “I wasn’t dating anyone. There was someone that I have loved – not been in love with, but been so found of, and have been for years – but I was unable to pretend that I wasn’t in my own storm.

"I couldn’t give myself properly. I couldn’t be consistent, and neither could he. It wasn’t right, leaving a marriage and then dating a year after. Even if you feel ready, it’s a gaping, open wound whether you leave or you’re left.

"So it was more that this person was asking for me to throw myself into it. And I couldn’t because I was still recovering from the breakdown of my marriage."

Adele and Rich Paul went Instagram official in September
Adele and Rich Paul went Instagram official in September. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Adele added that she now associates him with the breakdown of her marriage and that if they’d given things ago she’d have fond herself in the same situation.

She went on: "I associate him with the breakdown of my marriage. So therefore, he is part of the storm. And I was just, you know, really honest with him about it, thank God. Otherwise I could’ve found myself in a situation being in a relationship I didn’t want to be in after coming out of one."

Much of Adele’s album is about her divorce from husband Simon and the impact it had on her and her son Angelo, nine.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Adele's son?

Adele's Son: All The Details From His Name, Age & His Feature On '30'

Kylie Jenner is keeping a low profile after Astroworld

Kylie Jenner Hides Out In LA Mansion After Astroworld Tragedy

I'm A Celebrity 2021 is set to be 'tougher than ever before'

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Set To Be ‘Tougher Than Ever’ As Stars Will Take Part In More Trials

Jade got candid about therapy in her latest interview

Jade Thirlwall Reveals Little Mix Went To Therapy After Becoming A Trio

Molly-Mae Hague has been spotted out and about with her bodyguard

Molly-Mae Hague Steps Out With Bodyguard After Hiring 24/7 Security Amid Burglary

Louis Tomlinson's live-stream broke records

Louis Tomlinson’s Live Stream Show Breaks Records

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him