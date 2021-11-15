Adele Praises New Boyfriend Rich Paul As She Opens Up On Romance For The First Time

Adele spoke for the first time about her romance with Rich Paul. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Adele has finally spoken at length about her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele opened up for the first time about her new relationship with NFL agent Rich Paul during her interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired mid-way through her two-hour concert special on CBS.

Spilling on their first date and how she doesn’t treat love ‘like a game anymore’, Adele got candid about their romance, revealing they met at a birthday party two years ago.

Adele Helps A Fan Propose At 'One Night Only' Concert

She said Rich got her to go on a date with him by calling it a ‘business meeting’.

Singer Adele looks on next to Rich Paul. Picture: Getty

Oprah asked what drew her to him and Adele responded: “Yeah, he's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny. Yeah, and very smart.”

She then laughed: “And I met him and then a couple of couple years later, we went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting.

“I’m like, a business meeting about what?” She went on. “We wouldn't be having a meeting about business. And then it was just the first time we'd hung out only on our own, and not with other friends and stuff like that. So that was a very natural way. I think that's how people would normally meet each other, like, in real life.”

The mum-of-one added that he makes the relationship ‘easy’ for her and she finds it ‘incredible’ watching him ‘do what he does’.

Oprah asked if Rich gets a ‘different Adele’ than others know and she replied: “Yeah I mean, by arriving and turning up.”

She continued: “You know, maybe I'm getting a different version of him and who knows? It's just, it's just timing. It's just timing, but it'll be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself.”

The host also asked if she’ll be able to write new music in her new content headspace.

Adele revealed: “Well, I hope so. I hope so, you know.”

Oprah asked about the final track on ’30’, ‘Love is a Game’ and whether she’s getting better at the game of love.

“Yeah, I think so because I don't, I don't, um, I don't treat it like a game anymore,” Adele replied. “You know, that thing of like, you're gonna hurt me so I'm gonna hurt you first. I certainly, I'm not like that anymore."

Adele and Rich have been dating since the start of the year, after they met ‘on the dance floor’ at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

