Adele Helps A Fan Propose At 'One Night Only' Concert

Adele stopped the show to help another fan get engaged! Picture: CBS/Getty

By Capital FM

Adele paused her concert to help a fan propose to his girlfriend – here's how the moment unfolded...

Adele gave an undoubtedly stunning performance at her hotly-anticipated comeback concert – and she even orchestrated a marriage proposal mid-show!

The 33-year-old songwriting icon debuted some new tracks from her upcoming album '30', belted out some familiar favourites and even shared the stage for a wholesome fan moment.

The two-hour CBS TV special, 'One Night Only', aired on November 14th and boasted a very impressive celebrity turnout! The likes of Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Drake!

The event was filmed in Adele's new residence Los Angeles at the Griffith Observatory, the star also gave an all-tell interview with none other than Oprah Winfrey.

Adele hosted her 'One Night Only' concert. Picture: Getty

The 'Easy On Me' songstress welcomed the star-studded audience in helping her make one particular couple's wildest dreams come true.

She addressed the crowd and told them about Quentin and Ashley, a couple who had recently marked seven years together and also happen to be big Adele fans – join the club!

Adele cheekily quipped: “If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you.”

Adele helped a fan propose at her concert. Picture: CBS

The pre-recorded special aired on November 14th. Picture: Getty

A blindfolded Ashley was led onstage and the unforgettable moment unfolded, as she was unmasked Quentin was down on one knee.

The fiancé-to-be instantly begin to cry and asked: “What are you doing?”

Quentin thanked his partner for her patience and proclaimed that the proposal had been "a long time coming".

New life goal: Get engaged in front of @adele. 💍 pic.twitter.com/ybfa922aHg — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

The audience cheered as Ashley agreed to marry him, not many people can say that got engaged in front of a crowd filled with A-list celebrities!

Adele serenaded the fiancés after their movie moment with 'Make You Feel My Love'.

Can you think of anything more romantic than having the musical legend sing out your proposal? Iconic.

