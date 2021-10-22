5 Things We Learnt About Adele’s New Album '30' From Her Latest Interview

By Capital FM

Adele gave some honest – but also very cryptic – answers about her upcoming album in her edition of Vogue’s ’73 Questions’.

Adele is making one of the biggest music comebacks of all time ahead of the release of her next album ’30’ on 19 November.

After releasing ‘Easy On Me’ earlier this month, Adele only gave us more to look forward to from her music catalogue in her latest interview.

The ballad icon took on ’73 Questions’ with Vogue and she spilled a little on her fourth album, which is set to be her most emotional yet.

Here’s what fans can expect from Adele’s next release…

Adele's album '30' is coming out in November. Picture: Getty

1. It’s the most personal

Queen of making us all cry with a single lyric, Adele revealed the album is her most personal yet after putting pen to paper following her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019.

She was asked by producer Joe Sabia if she often cries to her music, to which she responded: “I do, to a few of my new ones, yeah.”

In the same video feature she revealed the ‘biggest risk’ she’s ever taken was getting divorced, a decision we’re set to hear more about in ’30’.

'30' is Adele's fourth studio album. Picture: Adele

2. One of her new songs is Adele's second favourite

Adele was tasked with ranking the three favourite songs of hers, revealing one of her new ones makes the top trio.

She spilled: “‘Someone Like You’ would be number one, there’s a song on the new album that would be my second one, and then ‘When We Were Young’. I love singing that.”

3. Adele hinted there could be even more new music after '30'

The mum-of-one was asked: “If 25 closed the trilogy what is something you’ll explore on your next album?” And she cryptically replied: “Does anything ever really end?”

Adele is making her comeback. Picture: Getty

4. It holds all her favourite lyrics

Adele confessed her next album holds all her favourite lyrics ‘she’s ever written’ and we’re weeping already.

She said in her Vogue interview last month a number of the songs are for her son, after he had ‘a lot of innocent questions’ she ‘doesn’t have an answer for’ while his parents were getting divorced.

5. It’s the longest track list yet

We’re going to make a wild guess that Adele’s track list is quite a lengthy one, possibly even 22 songs!

She mixed things up in '73 Questions' by letting the interviewer continue on until he’d asked 95.

Before closing out the video he said: “That’ll give the fans something to work out.”

