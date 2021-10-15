Adele's 'Easy On Me' Lyrics: Inside The Heartbreak Comeback

Here's everything you need to know about Adele's new track 'Easy On Me' – from the lyrics to the inspiration behind the ballad.

Adele is back with her first single in five years with the release of 'Easy On Me' – and the lyrics already have us weeping.

The British music icon's hotly-anticipated fourth studio album, '30', will land on streaming platforms on November 19th.

The lead single from her new era gives an insight into her divorce, family and love life – here's the lyrical lowdown on Adele's comeback track.

What are Adele's 'Easy On Me' lyrics about?

'Easy On Me' explores the pain and struggle one goes through when choosing to step away from a relationship and subsequently separate a family.

The choruses of the emotional track see the 33-year-old icon beg her loved ones "to go easy" on her as she steps away from her marriage.

In the lead up to the release of the passionate ballad, Adele professed that she hopes the album will help her son understand his parents' divorce in the future.

She told Vogue: "I wanted to explain to him through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness."

She directly referenced both her ex-husband and son in the song with the lyric: "You can’t deny how hard I’ve tried, I changed who I was to put you both first, but now I give up."

The song explores the idea of being cruel to be kind, with the 'Hello' sonstress having to make hard decisions to remain happy.

The song is certainly a tear-jerker – would we expect anything less of Adele?

Adele's 'Easy On Me' full lyrics

There ain't no gold in this river

That I've been washing my hands in forever

I know there is hope in these waters

But I can't bring myself to swim

When I am drowning in the silence

Baby, let me in

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn’t get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy, on me

There ain’t no room for things to change

When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways

You can’t deny how hard I’ve tried

I changed who I was to put you both first

But now I give up

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn’t get the chance to

Feel the world around me

Had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy, on me

I had good intentions

And the highest hopes

But I know right now it probably doesn’t even show

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child,

I didn’t get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy, on me

