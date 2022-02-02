Adele Confirms She IS Performing At The BRITs And Perfectly Shuts Down Rich Paul Split Rumours

2 February 2022, 12:00 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 12:15

Adele confirmed that she'll be at the BRITs
Adele confirmed that she'll be at the BRITs. Picture: Getty/Adele/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele has confirmed that she will be performing at The BRIT Awards 2022 in a social media post in which she also took aim at the swirling rumours about her relationship with Rich Paul, denying they've split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele revealed to her fans that she will be taking to the BRITs stage next week!

The iconic singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to announce that she will be a performer at the prestigious award show.

Adele Fans Fear She Wont Return To Las Vegas – ‘When Are Her New Concert Dates?’

The post not only confirmed the BRITs Awards chatter but also refuted the recent claims that she and boyfriend Rich Paul had split– Adele settled all the rumours in one fell swoop!

News of the pop sensation's performance follows the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, which she tearfully announced last month.

Adele lay all the rumours to rest on Instagram
Adele lay all the rumours to rest on Instagram. Picture: Getty

She addressed her whopping 49 million followers, writing: "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!

Fans had been theorising that Adele could be a last-minute addition to the BRITs line-up since her Vegas cancellation – and they were right!

The 'Oh My God' songstress also revealed that she'll be making a return to chat-show television, "Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too!"

"I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love," Adele capped off her post with a quippy line.

Adele dismissed the Rich Paul split claims
Adele dismissed the Rich Paul split claims. Picture: Getty
Adele will make a return to The BRIT Awards
Adele will make a return to The BRIT Awards. Picture: Alamy

The 33-year-old star made sure to indirectly reference the reports that she and Rich Paul had split.

The BRITs have a slew of incredible musicians set to take to the stage at The O2 arena on February 8, with stars from Ed Sheeran to Holly Humberstone performing.

Doja Cat's set at the award show was axed due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19 – it's believed that Adele is replacing the 'Get Into It (Yuh)' singer's slot.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid admitted she has a secret TikTok account

Gigi Hadid Reveals She Has A Secret TikTok Account - And Here's Who She Follows

Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three series

Gigi Hadid ‘Avoided Saying Hi’ To Mum Yolanda While She Filmed Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Where is the con artist from The Tinder Swindler now?

Where Is The Tinder Swindler Now?

Nathan and Holly from Too Hot To Handle appear to still be together!

Nathan And Holly From Too Hot To Handle Seemingly Confirm Relationship

Who will be performing at the BRITs 2022?

BRIT Awards 2022 Performers: Ed Sheeran, Adele, Anne-Marie & More

Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together Now – Relationships From Every UK Series

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star