Adele confirmed that she'll be at the BRITs. Picture: Getty/Adele/Instagram

Adele has confirmed that she will be performing at The BRIT Awards 2022 in a social media post in which she also took aim at the swirling rumours about her relationship with Rich Paul, denying they've split.

Adele revealed to her fans that she will be taking to the BRITs stage next week!

The iconic singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to announce that she will be a performer at the prestigious award show.

The post not only confirmed the BRITs Awards chatter but also refuted the recent claims that she and boyfriend Rich Paul had split– Adele settled all the rumours in one fell swoop!

News of the pop sensation's performance follows the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, which she tearfully announced last month.

Adele lay all the rumours to rest on Instagram. Picture: Getty

She addressed her whopping 49 million followers, writing: "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!

Fans had been theorising that Adele could be a last-minute addition to the BRITs line-up since her Vegas cancellation – and they were right!

The 'Oh My God' songstress also revealed that she'll be making a return to chat-show television, "Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too!"

"I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love," Adele capped off her post with a quippy line.

Adele dismissed the Rich Paul split claims. Picture: Getty

Adele will make a return to The BRIT Awards. Picture: Alamy

The 33-year-old star made sure to indirectly reference the reports that she and Rich Paul had split.

The BRITs have a slew of incredible musicians set to take to the stage at The O2 arena on February 8, with stars from Ed Sheeran to Holly Humberstone performing.

Doja Cat's set at the award show was axed due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19 – it's believed that Adele is replacing the 'Get Into It (Yuh)' singer's slot.

