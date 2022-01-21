Adele In Tears As She Announces Cancellation Of Vegas Shows Due To COVID – Hours Before The First Concert

By Capital FM

Adele was in tears as she took to Instagram in the early hours to announce she’s had to cancel her Las Vegas residency – less than a day before the first show was due to open.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency – due to begin today (Friday 21 January) – has been cancelled after continuous delays due to COVID.

The '30’ singer shared a video of herself in tears in the early hours this morning to break the news, telling fans she and her team have ‘tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time.’

“Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she began. “We tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.

Adele's Las Vegas residency was due to run until April. Picture: Getty

Adele was in tears as she told fans her Vegas shows 'just ain't ready'. Picture: Adele/Instagram

“Half my team, half my crew are down with COVID and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She went on: “I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m so sorry it’s last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time.”

Adele apologised to fans throughout the video.

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again. I’m really really sorry. We’re on it, we’re gonna reschedule all of the dates. We’re on it right now and I’m gonna finish my show, we’re gonna get it to where it’s supposed to be now for you.

Adele said production was 'destroyed' by delivery delays and COVID. Picture: Adele/Instagram

“I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

Fans paid between £700 to £9,000 for tickets to the residency, which Adele announced shortly after releasing her latest album ’30’.

Naturally, her fanbase is devastated after many were already in Vegas to see their icon begin her show tonight.

She was due to perform every Friday and Saturday night at Caesar’s Palace Colosseum until the middle of April.

Adele released latest album '30' last year. Picture: Getty

The shows were due to be Adele's first concerts since 2017, when she had to end her tour early due to damage to her vocal cords.

The singer had two dates left at Wembley, which would have been the final shows on her world tour.

Fans believed at the time they would get priority access to any future shows, however this was not the case when she announced her Vegas dates and shows at BST Hyde Park.

